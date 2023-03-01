Surat 20-20 Cup cricket tournament launched by Former Sri Lanka captain Arjuna Ranatunga

Organised by Sportonics at CB Patel Ground, the tournament will see 24 matches between ten teams of corporate titans.

Surat (Gujarat) [India], February 28: To strengthen the networking between the business community of Surat, Sportonics has organised the Surat 20-20 Cup cricket tournament, presented by Mehta Wealth in Surat, the economic capital of Gujarat. The tournament is inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Fit India movement and was inaugurated by former Sri Lanka cricket captain Arjuna Ranatunga at the CB Patel Ground on Thursday.

Sharing details about the tournament, Sportonix’ Directors Hameer Desai, Karan Gujarati, Vineet Bansal, and Vijay Chhera said that the objective of organising the cricket tournament is to bring leading industrialists of Surat together in a non-formal setting, where they can strengthen their personal and business relations.

Teams owned by ten leading industrialists of Surat are taking part in the tournament. Each team has 15 players, each of them aged above 30. A total of 24 matches will be played over 12 days during the tournament. They informed that the premium tournament got underway at the CB Patel Ground today and was inaugurated by Sri Lanka’s world-cup-winning captain Arjuna Ranatunga.

All 24 matches of the tournament are being streamed on youtube platform. Cricket lovers and their families can also watch the matches live at the stadium.

The ten teams taking part in the tournament are Steamhouse Legends, Anupam Warriors, Golden JD Titans, Ethereal Stars, CAS X Indian, White Wolves, Regal Royals, Mannat Fighters, Parin Panthers and Blue Warriors.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor.