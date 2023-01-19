Superior technologies products at best prices and after sale support empower Danube

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], January 19: Danube Industries Limited is one of the fastest growing IT hardware suppliers specializing in Laptop, Gaming, and Home Entertainment, Corporate and School PCs and equipment. Danube Industries also work for Communication system called CCS (command coordination system) supplied in defence, Indian navy and coast guard etc. Danube works for Communication system, networking solutions, fiber optic systems, High end solutions for modern communication. They will manufacture all the products in near future – Under make in India with their own brand name. Danube deals with B2G, B2B and B2C directly as well. Danube supplied their products to Government of Kerala, government of Gujarat & leading Hospitals and pharma companies as well.

Under the leadership of Managing Director Meena Rajdev and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Mr. Sunil Rajdev, Danube is fast to its customers and aims to be a friendly supplier. To achieve this goal Danube has its own warehouse and very soon they will be launch its own manufactured products to stock goods for fast and efficient delivery. Where everyone has an amazing range of best value offers on every component and part needed for your next PC upgrade. For this, Danube’s dedicated team is always eager to discuss more about each customer’s Personal Computer. Also, Danube has its own informative website to keep customers informed about the latest technologies for easy understanding.

Mr. Sunil Rajdev, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Danube Industries Limited, an IT sector, provides end-to-end support to all client technologies and applications ensuring that everything from initial requirements gathering to project closeout is handled efficiently. He said, “Danube is passionate about quality and we provide our customers with reliable products and quality support. As a young organization that responds quickly to customer needs, we continue to develop our creative offices and business areas. Keeping in mind the areas of strength and quality, we have been serving numerous popular clients. This is possible because we have grown between IT and hardware products.

Mr. Sunil Rajdev further added, “Success in any business is not just about achieving it, but more about maintaining it. We have a team that keeps evolving and keeping up with the market demand. Good faith and credibility play an important role in every field. Our lasting and clear relationships with brands have since empowered our customers to benefit from short delivery time of products, best prices, and superior technology products with reliable after sale support.”

Meena Rajdev, Managing Director, describing about Danube’s mission said, “To deliver high-quality, cost-effective projects by employing and supporting motivated, flexible and focused teams. We value the importance of our relationships and maintain fairness and integrity in our dealings with all employees, customers, vendors and partners. Our customers rely on our credibility, our drive and our integrity. ”

“We have a vision to be a pan-India provider of high-quality electronic gadgets and a reliable supplier of information technology raw materials and achieve these goals by being environmentally sensitive, protecting investors’ interests and maintaining high corporate ethical standards.” – Meena Rajdev further said.

Headquartered at Privilon on Ambli -Bopal Road, behind ISKCON Temple in Ahmedabad, Danube’s core services include IT and hardware, security and CCTV devices, networking products, POS systems and peripherals, while additional services include an in-house repairing unit and e-commerce stores. Included. Danube has proven itself in the fields of Government Schemes, Procurement, and Hospitality Industry etc.

Danube has been working for decades to provide the best customer service in the IT industry, for which it has established a vast network of vendors and suppliers.

