Sunil Gupta is on a global mission with `Life can be beautiful’

India’s message of love, for the world to smile

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 25: There will always be challenges in life. Some small, some seemingly impossible. It is our mindset however, that decides how we overcome them. Positivity is the key and when love is added to it, no challenge is insurmountable.

Multi-talented author Sunil Gupta’s maiden novel `Life can be Beautiful’ is a unique love story that shows the way towards this very positivity. It shows the power of love that can make any challenge a beautiful experience to cherish.

Sunil, who has always been original, has always thought big. Through his latest initiative he is heading towards making an impact not just in India but throughout the world as he lovingly explains, through his “India’s message of love, the cutest love story ever.”

Sunil’s strong beliefs have always reflected in his much appreciated works and the novel now is a grand extension of that passion. A creative personality with heart, Sunil who has donned the author’s hat now, is also a successful director, producer, lyricist and music composer.

His patriotic music video “Ananya Bharat” has brought him laurels for depicting the unity of India that lies within its diversity. The passionate Sunil himself wrote the lyrics for it, composed the music and then directed the music video to make sure the result is exactly as he wanted, proven by its popularity on YouTube.

`Ladke Rote Hain’ his short film featured on YouTube that he wrote, produced and directed, showcases women empowerment at its best.

Sunil dealt with human psychology and emotions in his popular thriller feature film `Woh Pehli Baar’ written, directed and produced by him. The lyrics and soulfully composed music by him ensured that it trended on MX Player, taking the top position.

Encouraged by the response to his meaningful work over the years, Sunil has embarked on the journey of `Life Can be Beautiful’. The mission is to take on a larger canvas to help all come out of the covid pandemic negativity. His message is global explaining the spirit of India that is all love and all encompassing. A spirit that will bring a smile on every face.

Ask him about his latest passionate journey and Sunil quips, “This novel is a cute love story. What makes this different however is that this love story is between a father and his 6 year old daughter.”

Stressing that the journey doesn’t stop at the love story and its nuances, Sunil reveals that it is all about how humanity can change because of true selfless love. Informs Sunil, “The novel is touching and emotional. It is a sad and happy ride of life. It will inspire people to change the way they look at all things. It proves that challenges dealt with positivity lead to success and can never be a burden.”

The unique Indian love story goes all out with its universal message. Declares Sunil, “There is no better stronger catalyst than love for universal happiness. This strength and power is visible in the novel which shows what love can achieve, how it can transform our mindset and that of the world by touching every heart.”

It is no wonder that Sunil has already been bombarded with interest from various quarters to make a movie based on the novel.

Sunil meanwhile is already on his way to reach every heart. He explains his unique strategy. “The novel is all about how love leads to a movement that makes this world a better place to live in. This should actually happen. For this to happen, all the heads of the state in the world, the embassies and also the United Nations will be given a copy of `Life Can Be Beautiful’. What better start than with our very own prime minister Shri Narendra Modiji, who is changing lives himself. He will be the first leader to be presented the novel.”

Sunil believes in leading by example. This is evident from the fact that 51% of the proceeds that he will gain from the sale of the book will be donated by him to charities especially the orphanages.

Signs off Sunil, “There is a need for us all to be happy at all times. It is time for us to understand the power within. That power cannot just make us happy but also ensure the world becomes a happy place.”

Website: www.lifecanbebeautiful.co

