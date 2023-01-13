Strategist Vikrant Adams’ visit to Pachora- Bhadgaon sparks buzz of late R. O. Patil’s daughter’s political foray

New Delhi (India), January 6: Is Vaishali Patil-Suryavanshi, daughter of Shiv Sena leader and MLA Late Raghunath Omkar Patil, gearing up for a political entry? Prominent political strategist Vikrant Adams’ visit to the Nirmal Seed factory in Pachora, Jalgaon, owned by the late leader, has sparked off speculations about his daughter’s entry into the political arena.

Adams has worked extensively with candidates from across the political spectrum and has chalked out successful political strategies for them. He is currently working on multiple projects.

A staunch supporter of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray, Raghunath Patil, popularly known as Tatyasaheb R. O. Patil, was elected from the Pachora- Bhadgaon seat twice on a Shiv Sena ticket. He was the first Shiv Sena MLA from the Pachora seat. He passed away due to cancer in March 2019 just before the Lok Sabha elections wherein he was given a word by Uddhav Thackeray for the candidate from Jalgaon Lok Sabha seat.

The political landscape of the Pachora- Bhadgaon constituency has shifted drastically since his passing away. More recently, the rebellion by Eknath Shinde has divided the Shiv Sena into two, further changing the political equations in the state and the region. In this situation, the right strategy and political acumen have become even more important, and this is where Adams, with his astute political sense, could be seen making a big difference.

There was no comment about the interesting development from either side, but if sources are to be believed, both sides are expected to have further talks very soon.

Even after his passing away, R. O. Patil continues to have a good influence over the local communities, which benefited a great deal from his work as a politician, businessman, farmer, philanthropist, and educationist. Vaishali Patil-Suryavanshi is seen benefiting from her late father’s legacy and works if she does take the political plunge. It has always been believed that she is keen to enter politics and carry on her father’s legacy.

Adams’ services such as pre-election surveys, election campaign management, constituency research, campaign war room management, and media communication strategy, coupled with his unique insights, deep understanding of the ground situation, and his ability to shape the narrative and manage a winning election make him a great ally for any political candidate, especially a newcomer.

Adams’ visit to Nirmal Seeds has aroused curiosity in political circles and it will be interesting to see what role he plays in the elections to the Pachora-Bhadgaon seat.

