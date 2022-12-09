Storydek, India’s first family-friendly OTT platform, launched by Anand & Pallavi Gupta

New Delhi (India), December 9: Exciting family days are here! India now has its first family-friendly OTT platform in the name of Storydek. At a gala event held in Mumbai, Storydek was launched amidst the presence of noted stars of the film and entertainment industry. The channel was unveiled and the exclusive content went live on the platform at the event. Storydek is owned by Anand & Pallavi Gupta.

Actors Rahul Mahajan, Samiksha Bhatnagar, Gulshan Pandey, Shagufta, Gurleen Chopra, Sahila Chaddha, & among others attended the illustrious launch event.

The launch campaign #SabkaOTT is given to emphasise the fact that the entire content going live on the platform can be viewed with the entire family and from the comfort of their homes. The content will be suitable for all ages and free from any vulgar, sexual or gory material.

The Storydek has announced a Talk show with Rahul Mahajan, he said, “I am very happy to be associated with Storydek. I urge people to consume good and clean content.”

Dharavi Bank actress Samiksha Batnagar said, “Storydek USP is complete family entertainment. I got an opportunity to work with accomplished actors and the team knows its job really well.”

The others original projects Avaruddh,, Black Justice, Hayat, Rajwaado, Mera Baap Kaun Hai, Night Driver, Manglik, Shery, Ghar Ghar Chala Rasgullelal, Talent Hunt 2023, 3 Couples, Short Film Festival, Julia, Ek Shaam aap ke naam, Jafar, Butterfiles, Bhagwaan Shaitaan chale chutti par were announced at the event while more than 50 Indian movies were made available on the dashboard. Trailer of the upcoming projects were also played at the launch event. The content is available in Hindi and will be dubbed in other regional languages in future. More content in other regional languages will also be available in days to come.

“Storydek makes such content wherein family and individuals can sit anywhere and enjoy films, web series and much more. Popularity and demand in youth have led to increasing viewership of digital platforms. There was a dearth of family-friendly OTT platforms,” said Anand & Pallavi Gupta, founder, Storydek.

Seconding the opinion, Business Head, Haresh Togani, Channel Head of Storydek, said, “While we don’t intend to compete with others, we shall give the audience a wide variety of prime and classic content at affordable price.”

The platform aims at providing its audience with unique and high-quality content that can be entertaining for the audiences across. The platform comes with a user-friendly app that will run on a subscription model. The platform will offer a wide array of films, short films and documentaries to the audience. In an endeavour to extend exciting entertainment offerings, Storydek one of India’s leading OTT platforms.

