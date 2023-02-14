New Delhi (India), February 14:

Early of life

Musa Muhammed Olayinka (born November 21, 2005) is a Nigeria Entrepreneur and digital marketing mogul. He is the founder of SAM MARKETER, an NG-based digital marketing company. Muhammed is widely recognized for his expertise and experience in digital marketing and is skilled in SEO paid search, affiliate marketing, social media marketing, google analytics, and strategic business development. Muhammed’s marketing philosophy is known as “SMALL KAY,” which signifies his knowledge across several channels of marketing along with his specialization in selected ones.

Education

Muhammed had his high school education at Iragbiji Muslim Community Comprehensive High School, where he started in 2016 and graduated in 2022. He is currently having his tertiary education at Osun State Polytechnic Iree.

Career

In 2021, Muhammed established SAM MARKETER, an NG-based digital marketing company specializing in digital marketing services like social media advertising, knowledge panel creation, press release, content marketing, Google Ads, SEO, and video production. The company has also been recognized as one of the best B2B providers and is a certified Wix and Google partner. Muhammed is recognized as a leading authority in digital marketing due to his correct insight into marketing trends, namely his prediction that personalization will be the future of digital marketing. Muhammed is also the founder of SAM MARKETER, a digital marketing. It aims at assisting its clients in creating a website and others that are easily accessible by altering the search results based on the beneficiaries’ or visitors’ preferences and requirements.

