Statue of Unity’s Kevadia Railway Station Gets Modern Security Systems, Transline Technologies Ltd. implements the project

Arun Gupta, Managing Director, Transline Technologies Limited

New Delhi [India], June 16: Kevadia Railway Station, known popularly as the railway station for the Statue of Unity, gets thousands of tourists every month. The Ministry of Railways, Government of India, keeping that in mind, decided to increase and better the surveillance & security systems at the railway station with modern-day technology.

The project has been undertaken by the company making strides in the tech world, Transline Technologies Limited. In collaboration with the Indian Railways, the company is charged with implementing state-of-the-art surveillance systems at the iconic Statue of Unity Railway Station.

The project will entail real-time monitoring & instant alert to Railway Protection Force (RPF). For the safety & security of the tourists, this will enable the RPF to respond promptly to any security threats or odd activity.

Arun Gupta, the managing director of Transline Technologies Limited said, “It is a matter of great pride for us to be able to work on such a prestigious project. The Statue of Unity is a symbol of power and pride for all Indians; it makes us extremely happy to provide some assistance to the tourists & visitors of the magnificent monument.”

Additionally, Transline Technologies is playing a vital role in the ongoing efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. As part of the project, the company is integrating thermal scanners at various checkpoints to accurately monitor the body temperature of individuals. This proactive measure will aid in identifying potential cases of fever and help prevent the spread of the virus within the premises.

The comprehensive surveillance and safety systems being implemented by Transline Technologies at the Kevadiya station and surrounding areas exemplify their commitment to creating a secure environment for all. With these advancements in place, tourists can enjoy a worry-free experience, knowing that their safety is of utmost importance.

As Transline Technologies continues to contribute to the advancement of security technology, its efforts serve as a testament to its dedication to ensuring public safety and building a secure future.

