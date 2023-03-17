Startup Reporter announces list of 21 Business leaders of Rising India 2023  

21 Business leaders of Rising India

New Delhi (India), March 15: Startup Reporter, a leading media outlet covering the startup ecosystem in India, has announced its latest initiative to recognize and celebrate the most promising business leaders in the country. The publication has released a comprehensive list of Rising India’s Business Leaders, featuring the most innovative, influential, and dynamic personalities who have made significant contributions to the Indian business landscape.

The Rising India’s Business Leaders list includes entrepreneurs, CEOs, investors, and other business leaders who have demonstrated exceptional leadership skills, strategic vision, and entrepreneurial spirit. These individuals have not only created successful businesses but also helped shape the future of the Indian economy by introducing disruptive technologies and innovative business models.

Startup Reporter’s selection process for the Rising India’s Business Leaders list was rigorous and comprehensive, taking into account factors such as business performance, innovation, impact, and leadership. The publication’s editorial team worked tirelessly to identify and shortlist the most deserving candidates from a pool of hundreds of nominees, ensuring that the final list represents the best and brightest minds in the Indian startup ecosystem.

The release of the Rising India’s Business Leaders list by Startup Reporter is a testament to the publication’s commitment to promoting and celebrating entrepreneurship and innovation in India. The list serves as a source of inspiration for aspiring entrepreneurs and a recognition of the hard work and dedication of the country’s top business leaders.

S.NO CLIENT NAME DESIGNATION COMPANY NAME 1 Mr. MANAS WADHWA Founder K se Kulcha 2 Mr. Himanshu Adlakha Co-founder Winston Electronics 3 Mr. Naman Jain Education Policy Expert, and Director (Development) Silverline Prestige School, Ghaziabad 4 Ms. Deepshikha Deshmukh Founder Love Organically 5 Mr. Roop Partap Choudhary Executive Director Noormahal Palace Hotel and Jewel Group of Hotels, India, and Founder Colonel Saab, London (UK) 6 Mr. Sohail Mirchandani Chief Operating Officer & Co-Founder Ekostay 7 Mr. Nasir Shaikh Group Chief Executive Officer The Lexicon Group of Institutes, Multifit ,Educrack 8 Mr. Meher Patel Performance Marketing Expert, Motivational Speaker and Founder Neon Digital Media 9 Mr. Aditya Singhal Director, and Executive Producer Charuvi Design Labs 10 Ms. Heta Baandal Managing Director Sociomark 11 Mr. Vikranth Reddy and Mr. Sridharan Jayabal Co-Founder TRYB 12 Mr Punith Iyer Chief Operating Officer Candere by Kalyan Jewellers 13 Mr. Prateek Shukla Co- founder,CEO Masai School 14 Mr. Ashok Singh Jaunapuria Managing Director and CEO SS Group, Real Estate 15 Mr. Archit Gupta Managing Director King Koil India, Mattress and Luxury Retail 16 Mr. Abhishek Vyas Founder & CEO My Haul Store, Influencer Marketing 17 Mr. Abhishek Khade Founder Tools Depot India LLP (Industrial Supplies & Services) 18 Mr.Manish Bansal Director and CEO Window Magic, Fenestration 19 Mr. Sahil Sandhane Founder DEALSAFE-financial technology start-up 20 Mr. Sagar Gupta CEO and Founder Ekkaa Electronics, Electronics and Startup 21 Ms. Senem Birim Founder and CEO Compport

