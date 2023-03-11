Stakeindia Runs A Share Market Training Institute To Improve The Financial Literacy In The Country

The initiative helps young graduates, experienced professionals, and housewives to get well-versed in stock trading and investment

New Delhi (India), March 10: Stock trading and investment are equal parts exciting and risky. In India, the stock market is assumed to be a place for shallow gambling and high-rolling activities. The image of stock trading in the country is blurry, thanks to uninformed players in the market.

To prevent Indians from falling prey to such traps and increase the country’s financial literacy, Stakeindia runs a dedicated share market training institute. Just like a conventional educational center, Stakeindia provides end-to-end training to learners willing to enter and thrive in the stock market.

The institute was co-founded by Nikhil Gaware and Sachin Sonavane in 2017 in Nashik to increase the financial literacy of people around them, after gaining 10 years of experience working in the stock market. At Stakeindia, they offer two major courses depending on the depth and expertise the students are looking for – Standard Course and Premium Course. These courses are offered by a team of certified trainers with substantial industry experience.

The Standard Course at Stakeindia is designed to cover all the basics of the Indian stock market from scratch. The team uses this course to help people with little to no knowledge about the stock market gain acquire the right skills to enter the market and understand its norms. Nikhil and Sachin consider this course to be a solid foundation for aspiring stock traders, helping them improve their financial knowledge and tackle the roadblocks along the way.

The Premium Course at Stakeindia is designed for students who are familiar with the basics and want to take their skills a notch higher. From Advanced Technical Analysis to Live Trading, this course turns amateur traders into stock market experts. Being ISO certified, Stakeindia helps students build careers in the field of stock market.

Irrespective of the course a student chooses, Stakeindia provides them with a conducive environment that allows them to hone their skills. Designed by industry experts with years of professional experience in the finance sector, the courses also cover the psychological aspects of trading and investment, preventing the students from getting carried away by emotions and making unwise decisions.

At Stakeindia, there is no bar for the age, experience, and profession of the enrolling students. From fresh graduates to experienced corporate professionals, the stock market training institution has trained over 2,000 clients since its inception. The team of experts has also provided stock trading and investment training to housewives, helping them generate a profitable revenue stream.

Along with training their clients in stock trading, Stakeindia also provides them with financial management support. The industry professionals at the company help their clients manage their portfolios and optimize their investments to maximize their earnings. Stakeindia tailors its consultancy services to its clients’ needs, ensuring that their portfolios are managed according to their financial needs. The experts also guide their clients every step of the way in creating a Demat account for smooth and effective trading.

Indian stock market is highly dynamic and it is important for the players to know this before venturing into the sector. Considering this need for transparency, Nikhil Gaware claims that Stakeindia prepares its clients for the hurdles while making attempts to reap profits. He says, “To provide wholesome stock market training, it is important for the students to know both sides of the coin. Deliberately hiding the risks involved in stock trading and taking advantage of people’s greed is highly unethical. At Stakeindia, we follow a 100% transparent approach while training our clients, informing them what they stand to gain and lose upon entering the dynamic world of the Indian stock market!”

