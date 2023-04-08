St. Xavier’s High School Hosts 1st Annual Sports Day: Encourages Physical Activity Among Students

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 3: St. Xavier’s High School celebrated its First Annual Sports Day on the 11th of February, 2023, on the School grounds. The momentous occasion was a much-looked-forward-to event, and it exhibited the stamina, skill and sportsmanship of energetic and enthusiastic Xaverians.

The Chief Guest for the occasion was Mr. Anurag Tripathi, Secretary of CBSE. He applauded the students and motivated them to give their best. He apprised the parents and teachers of how the global changes are being inculcated to improve the skills and competencies of the students. He said it can only be possible when children are nurtured with patience and dedication. Sports teach students to evolve out of depression, family crises and other similar solutions. He said that we educate our children but not teach them how to live. They should be taught problem-solving, communication skills and life skills. Children should be made to read the biographies of successful people and try to imbibe the skills which made them successful. It is important to inculcate good habits and values among students as they are the future of the country. Parents must change their habits and become role models for their children.

The show began with a welcome speech by the Principal, Mrs. Kirti Tandon, who highlighted the importance of sports among school students. This was followed by the Sports Captain lighting the torch along with the four House Captains. The students presented many drills like the Dumble Drill, Lazium Drill, Zumba performance, an Aerobics display, along with an excellent Karate presentation. The Skills performance earned a lot of appreciation from the spectators. Interspersed with interesting and innovative races, the show was a spectacular success.

The Chairman, Dr. Amit Gupta Sir, gave an inspiring speech on the importance of sports in the lives of the students and announced Sports Scholarships for all deserving students. Adorned with well-deserved medals awarded by venerable Chair Person Mrs. Manvi Gupta Ma’am, the winners glowed with triumphant success. Aqua House won the Best House Trophy amid gleeful cheers of the students. Parents expressed their pleasure and lauded the dedication and commitment of the teachers in discovering and polishing the innate talent in students. There was 100% participation which made the show such a grand success.

