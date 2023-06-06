St. Martinus University Celebrates Milestone Convocation and Exemplary Medical Excellence

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 5: A very warm welcome to the next generation of healthcare leaders from St. Martinus University (SMU), Curacao. St. Martinus University,a globally reputed leading institution in medical education, recently hosted its annual convocation ceremony in Gurgaon. The event marked a momentous occasion as the university celebrated the remarkable achievements of its graduating medical students, who have dedicated years of hard work and perseverance to attain their degrees in various medical disciplines.

The spectacular convocation ceremony was graced by the presence of distinguished guests, faculty members, proud parents, and esteemed members of the medical community gathered to witness this significant milestone in the lives of the graduates. The event was a true reflection of the university’s commitment to excellence, innovation, and the advancement of healthcare.

During the convocation, SMU had the privilege of conferring degrees upon exceptional individuals who have successfully completed their rigorous medical programs. These graduates represent the future of healthcare and are equipped with the knowledge, skills, and compassion to make a lasting impact on the well-being of individuals and communities.

The ceremony was graced by the presence of eminent personalities in the medical field, including Dr Hemant Sharma– Director& Head (Trauma & Orthopaedics) Marengo Asia Hospital, delivered an inspiring address, sharing invaluable insights and encouraging the graduates to embrace the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead in their medical careers. He drew the attention of the packed gathering to work-life balance, honesty and teamwork.

In his speech, Dr Sumer Sethi -CEO, DAMS Institute, Radiologist and TedX Speaker, emphasized the importance of passion, ethical practice, and the role of medical professionals in shaping the future of healthcare. He asserted that it is indeed a privilege to be a doctor. The graduates were reminded of their responsibility to serve humanity with compassion, empathy, and a commitment to excellence.

Dr.Iyves Schoop, Ex Member of Parliament, Curacao, Netherland Antilles and Professor at SMU, laid strong emphasis on humility and raised the spirits of one all when he stated, “I hope to see your names in the newspaper, in the near future as Nobel Prize winners.”

Shrini Sajja, CEO, SMU, welcomed the gathering, and shared a wonderful picturesque presentation of life at SMU in all its glory, in the lap of nature. He opined,” SMU is the most cost effective, high quality for students who intend to pursue a high-growth global medical career.”

SMU bid farewell to its newest cohort of medical graduates, it expressed immense pride in their accomplishments and reinforced its commitment to supporting them throughout their professional journeys. The university stands ready to provide continued guidance, mentorship, and resources to help these young medical professionals thrive in their respective fields.

Shrini Sajja, CEO, SMU, also delivered the vote of thanks, and on behalf of the university, extended his heartfelt congratulations to all the graduates and expressed gratitude to the faculty, staff, and families who have contributed to their success. He added that their collective efforts have played a vital role in shaping the next generation of healthcare leaders who will positively impact the lives of countless individuals around the world.

