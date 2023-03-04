New Delhi (India), March 3: Sreenivas Munnuswamy Radha Addanki Trust Ayurway, in collaboration with Ojaska, conducted a Laptop distribution programme for underprivileged students that are supported by the Trust. Dr. Sarat Addanki, the founder of SMARTA, has played a key role in reaching out to students and supporting their educational needs. Dr. Sarat Addanki, who is also a Co-founder and Chairman of Ayurway USA & Radhaas Ayurway India, is an Ayurvedic Doctor from California College of Ayurveda with a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science and Engineering from Osmania University. He is a highly accomplished entrepreneur and a quality assurance professional with an impressive 29-year background in the implementation of Quality Programs and establishing Testing Centers of Excellence for large and complex IT landscapes such as McKesson Corporation, Tesla Motors, William’s Sonoma and another fortune 500 companies.

Deeply distressed after losing his mother to cancer, he did his Doctor program in Ayurveda at California College of Ayurveda, involved himself in Ayurveda and understood how it could benefit patients and help them overcome the pain and side effects of conventional cancer therapy.

Dr Sarat was driven to widen and deepen his involvement in the social sector space, even in technology, education and nutrition. Dr Sarat has helped many Indians not just gain employment in the USA but also actively took part in making them more employable – in other words, upskilling and mentoring them. In the education wing, he stepped in to bridge the gap of affordability that often stands between talent and opportunity. He was inspired to take this up after the untimely demise of his dearest friend to COVID, who was a spirited man for the cause of education. In that spirit, Dr Sarat decided to help hundreds of students complete their education and find fulfilling careers thereafter. Hence through SMARTA, he has been supporting the educational expenses of over 150 students who are from the low to the no-income group. These students are primarily from the SC and ST communities. At a time when there was no one to support these students with their educational expenses, SMARTA took up the responsibility of not only taking care of their educational expenses but also their travel charges. These students are alumni of TSWREIS who secured seats in premier universities like National Forensic University, NRTA, NALSAR, IMU and Central Universities. Though they secured admission into these Premier universities, the students struggled to pay their semester fees and some parents even mortgaged their properties and took loans for the high rate of interest only to get their children educated. At this time, SMARTA came to their aid by paying their fees and travel expenses. Since the students started finding it difficult to work on projects without a Laptop, SMARTA has gone ahead to give laptops to all its students.

A few laptops were distributed on 24.02.23 to the students. The parents of these students expressed their deep gratitude to Dr. Sarat Addanki and SMARTA for supporting their children.

