Sree Metaliks Limited Inaugurated New Depot in Gurugram Sohna Road

New Delhi (India), April 13: Sree Metaliks Limited (SML), a prominent Indian mining, processing, and smelting company, has recently inaugurated a new depot on Gurugram Sohna Road. The inauguration ceremony, which took place on April 6, 2023, was attended by members of the SML family, local officials, and other distinguished guests.

The new depot serves as a crucial hub for SML’s operations in the northern region of India. It stocks a vast range of SML’s high-quality iron ore products, including iron ore pellets and pig iron, and the well-known brand for TMT bars, SM Titan.

As Sree Metaliks has end-to-end procedures from mining to manufacturing at their own plants in Orissa, the company can fulfill a ton of demand for any type of product that they produce and will continue to do so in the future. The depot also provides logistics and distribution services to regional distributors and customers, establishing a seamless and efficient supply chain.

Mr. Sanjiv Saklani, Director of Sree Metaliks Limited, stated, “We look forward to expanding our operations to the northern region of India and serving our customers with even greater efficiency and reliability.” The new depot in Gurugram Sohna Road is strategically located to cater to the needs of our customers in the region, and we are confident it will enhance our market presence and customer satisfaction. He added that the growing demand for SM Titan TMT Bars will also be complemented by the new SML depot.

The new depot is equipped with state-of-the-art storage facilities and logistics infrastructure to ensure the safe and efficient handling of SML’s products. Its location on Gurugram Sohna Road provides easy access to major transportation networks, including highways and railways, enabling fast and cost-effective delivery to customers across the region.

SML is devoted to sustainable development and environmental protection, and the new depot on Sohna Road in Gurugram has been designed with these values in mind.

About Sree Metaliks Limited:

Sree Metaliks Limited is a leading Indian mining, processing, and smelting company with a strong market presence and excellent reputation. The company’s focus on quality, efficiency, and sustainability has enabled it to establish a leadership position in the industry.

