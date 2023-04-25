Srajan Rastogi Launches Kudaratvedaa – India’s 1st Personal Care Brand of Essential Oil Blends For Holistic Wellbeing

New Delhi (India), April 24: In today’s fast-paced and adulterated world, we are going back to our roots, i.e., Ayurveda. There is a bundled secret ingredient in Ayurveda known as the “Essential Oils”, the benefits of which are not been fully explored yet. We are excited to announce the official launch of Kudaratvedaa (www.kudaratvedaa.com), a personal care brand that is dedicated to providing you with pure and natural products centred around Essential Oils.

Aromas are very well known in Ayurveda for maintaining wellness and also for healing purposes naturally. Aromatherapy through natural & pure Essential Oils can be used to manage your energy, regulate metabolism, boost immunity & whatnot! That’s why at Kudaratvedaa, our products are centred around Essential Oils because they are not only good for your body (skin or hair) but also have a positive impact on maintaining your emotional and mental well-being.

At Kudaratvedaa, we understand the actual concept of personal care, which is about more than just looking good – it’s about feeling good too. Our products are completely made up of pharma-grade essential oils & free from harsh chemicals.

Currently, our product range includes the following:

Beauty Serums: Bringing the therapeutic benefits of essential oils mixed with the greatness of different carrier oils, our beauty serums are made for anti-ageing, cleaning of pores, healing your skin, working on rashes, bruises, burns, etc., as well as maintaining oil balance in your skin for naturally healthy skin.

Hair Tonics: These magical handmade blends are useful for reducing hair fall, promoting hair growth, hair shine, and smoothening frizzy hair and that too naturally and very effectively.

Pain Relief Blends: Essential oils like Rose, Lavender, Peppermint, etc., are known to have various therapeutic properties which can help subside different kinds of pains without any harm to your physical or mental health as they are natural and non-habit forming.

Diffuser & Bath Blends: Our natural essential oil blends can be used in diffusers or in your bathing water, and these blends work on a variety of problems. From promoting sleep to clearing your nose during cold & flu, from creating a fresh environment to help build immunity, our essential oil blends can do it all.

Oil-based Roll-on Perfumes: Our perfumes are made from all-natural essential oils & are free from all types of alcohol & chemicals. They not only provide you with a natural aroma but are also gentle on your skin.

At Kudaratvedaa, we strive to provide natural, chemical-free essential oil-based products which will promote a better and healthier living in all aspects. On top of that, all of these luxurious products are at affordable prices! Our vision is to become the largest personal care Essential Oil based brand which will have solutions to all modern problems of emotional, physical and mental ailments which can be easily resolved through Ayurvedic Aromatherapy, a natural healing process aided by Essential Oils.

We are confident that once you try our products, you’ll fall in love with them. To learn more about Kudaratvedaa and our range of personal care products, please visit our website – www.kudaratvedaa.com today & avail the launch offers curated just for you!

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

