Sports technology, renewable energy, and more: Queensland’s Minister seeks opportunities in India

New Delhi (India), March 22: Reinforcing the significance of trade, investment, and relationships with the Indian Government and business organizations, the Treasurer and Trade and Investment Minister of Queensland, Mr. Cameron Dick visited India, extending a sporting hand for mutually beneficial associations in areas of sports technology and renewable energy.

As Queensland gears up to host the 2032 Olympics and Paralympic games in 2032 in Brisbane, the sports tech companies of Queensland seek partnerships and investment with Indian businesses and Government bodies. To bring to life this endeavour, Mr. Cameron organised a networking event at the Wankhede Stadium on 17th March, during the first ODI cricket match between India and Australia.

Exploring the possibility of Queensland and India working together, Mr. Cameron quoted, “Our entire state is invigorated with the spirit of innovation and opportunity the 2032 Brisbane Olympics and Paralympic Games represent. It makes sense to work with India, who is bidding for 2036 Games, and share our insights and experiences to help deliver world class sports experiences with a global impact.”

One-fifth of Australia’s sports tech companies are based in Queensland, and they possess the capabilities of hosting large-format sport events. These companies have shown innovation and success in areas of sports technology, sports infrastructure, architecture, and design. Multi-faceted in their approach, some companies promote athlete well-being and nutrition, and sports lifestyle among children and adolescents. Some of those companies also participated in the networking event along with the Minister, namely Populous, Vald, Roo Sports and Bio Concepts. Moreover, the Government of Queensland is pro-business, making it an ideal partner for sports development.

The partnership between India and Queensland does not end with sports technology. India is Queensland’s fourth-largest trading partner, with the export and import of goods valuing at $20.6 billion as of 2022. In fact, Queensland’s export to India represents 71.1% of Australia’s total export to India.

“Queensland shares a deep relationship with India that extends across multiple aspects. Both are working together on the future of renewable energy and decarbonizing the economy”, said Mr. Cameron. The networking event therefore also hosted representatives from leading Indian businesses including Reliance Energy, Air India, Godrej Group, Aditya Birla Group, Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel, Jindal Steel, and many more.

While potential partnerships and investment might be a biproduct of the Minister’s visit, he looks forward to a more strengthened relationship with India, and build reliability and resilience with its people, governing bodies, and businesses. The game of cricket has brought India and Australia closer for decades, and at this event, the game has paved way for a prosperous partnership between India and Queensland.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor.