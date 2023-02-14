SpEd@home Receives Seed Funding from Science and Technology Park, Pune (Sci Tech Park) through the Start-Up India Seed Fund Scheme

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 14: SpEd@home is an online special education organization that provides individualized support and resources to children with ADHD, autism, and learning disabilities. The organization is dedicated to helping families navigate the educational system and empowering children to succeed, announces that it has received seed funding from the Start-Up India Seed Fund Scheme, through Science and Technology Park, Pune. The funding will be used to further develop the company’s online platform SPEED 2.0, increase market penetration and presence across schools in the country and accelerate its growth in the Special Education market.

SpEd@home was selected as a recipient of the seed funding due to its innovative SPEED platform and its potential to create a significant impact in the Special Education Realm. The funding will help SpEd@home expand its reach, hire top talent, and invest in research and development.

“We are thrilled to receive this seed funding from the Start-Up India Seed Fund Scheme,” said Dr. Dhaval Mody, CEO, and Founder. “This investment will allow us to take SpEd@home to the next level and bring our SPEED 2.0 to even more schools and children for Special Education.”

Science and Technology Park, Pune (SciTech Park) is the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India supported one of the first Science and Technology Entrepreneurs Parks not for profit society and trust. It is an Industry-Academia research bridge that promotes an S & T based start-ups by providing comprehensive incubation services. With a mission to convert knowledge into wealth, sci-tech park has promoted more than 200 start-ups and has actively provided 80 start-ups/budding entrepreneurs

Start-Up India is a government-backed initiative aimed at promoting entrepreneurship and innovation in the country. The Start-Up India Seed Fund Scheme provides seed funding to early-stage start-ups with high-growth potential.

“We are proud to support SpEd@home through the Start-Up India Seed Fund Scheme,” said Hardik Joshi, Director of Entrepreneur Engagement and Training. “The company’s innovative SPEED platform has the potential to create a significant impact in the Special Education market, and we are excited to see its growth in the coming months and years.”

For more information on SpEd@home, please visit https://spedathome.com.

SpEd@home has developed an institution-specific product portfolio that provides 360-degree support to schools to manage students with differential needs. These products and services include – Learning Management System (SPEED 2.0), Screening & Assessments, Capacity Building Programs for Teachers, and Resource Room solutions (SPEEDY Labs). For more information, visit www.spedatschool.com.

About Start-Up India: Start-Up India is a government-backed initiative aimed at promoting entrepreneurship and innovation in the country. The initiative provides support to start-ups in the form of funding, mentorship, and networking opportunities.

