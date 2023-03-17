“Speak Your Minds, To Bring The Change You Wish To See”, Enso’s Managing Director Vaibhav Maloo opens up on the importance of being expressive |

The very distinct feature of a democracy is freedom of expression, freedom of being opinionated and freedom of being able to raise your voice. In a country like India, or even in any global democracy, public opinion matters and who forms the public opinion? You. We were joined in by Vaibhav Maloo, the Managing Director of Enso Group, one of the world’s fastest growing conglomerates, who talked about the importance of expression in length.

Throwing a light on the subject, Maloo stated how the information dissemination in the age of internet has empowered youths to connect to the world and said- “in today's fast-paced world, the young generation is more exposed and connected than ever before. With the power of social media and technology at their fingertips, they have the ability to influence and shape the world around them. One of the most important ways in which they can do this is by speaking their minds and being vocal about their opinions.”

Maloo described that why it was extremely important for the younger generation to be vocal about their opinions and said that despite being the most valuable assets the youths are often marginalized and excluded from decision-making processes due to their age and lack of experience.

Not only this Maloo also advised new-age entrepreneurs to start expressing their opinions in the public domain whether by writing a column for a newspaper, magazine or by writing a book as well. Vaibhav Maloo, who himself has been a columnist for leading media houses for the country said that expressing opinions as an entrepreneur helps you establish authority, develop credibility, build networks, and most importantly share your story with the world.

“Your opinion is your power to change the world”, Maloo said. But at the same time Maloo said that one should be respectful and constructive in nature. Additionally, not only one should be an active speaker, but a better listener as well because a two-way communication is always better and more effective.



This article is generated and published by FPJ focus team. You can get in touch with them on fpjfocus@fpj.co.in.