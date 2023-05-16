SpaceMantra Unveils Mr. Mantra as Brand Ambassador for its unique range of products

New Delhi (India), May 16: SpaceMantra, the one-stop online marketplace for construction materials and interior fit-out products, is excited to announce the addition of Mr. Mantra to their team as a brand ambassador. This innovative and charismatic character brings a fresh approach to engaging with audiences and sharing valuable insights about the construction sector.

The animated mascot, named Mr. Mantra, has been carefully designed to embody the values and expertise that SpaceMantra represents. With a playful yet knowledgeable persona, Mr. Mantra will serve as a relatable and entertaining source of information for business owners, builders, contractors, architects, real estate companies, retailers, and homeowners. As an animated character, Mr. Mantra has the ability to engage with audiences of all ages.

“We are thrilled to introduce Mr. Mantra as the newest member of our team,” said Nidhi Aggarwal, Founder, Spacemantra. “We believe that his engaging personality and expertise will help us to connect with our customers on a deeper level, and he will serve as the voice of our brand in all our communications.”

Mr. Mantra has been created to be the voice of the brand. He is here to make announcements about everything related to SpaceMantra, including but not limited to brand collaborations, new product lines, diverse collections of brands, new hirings, team expansions, widespread network outreach, enhanced sales, tips and tricks, basically anything and everything related to the brand.

With the addition of Mr. Mantra, SpaceMantra is committed to delivering a unique and exceptional experience to its customers. Whether you’re a business owner, builder, contractor, architect, real estate company, retailer, or homeowner, SpaceMantra is the ultimate destination for all your construction and interior fit-out product needs.

