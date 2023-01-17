South Mumbai’s President Kishor Parihaar is becoming famous

New Delhi (India), January 16: Kishor Parihaar is not an ordinary man. He has become a household name in South Mumbai due to his extraordinary commitment to serving the community. Kishor is a business executive by day and president of South Mumbai’s Community Development Council (CDC) by night. His unique position gives him the authority to develop any project or initiative that he believes would benefit the local community. From providing affordable housing to organizing health camps, Kishor dedicates himself to making South Mumbai a better place for its residents.

Kishor Parihaar is the president of the Mumbai South district. He is a member of the Nationalist Congress Party NCP and was elected to the position in April 2015. Prior to his election, Parihaar was a business owner.

He has been credited with improving Mumbai South’s infrastructure and helping reduce crime in the area. He has also been praised for his work in helping rehabilitate slum areas.

Kishore Parihaar is a well-known name in South Mumbai. He has contributed immensely in the development and success of South Mumbai. His work in the construction industry has made him a very wealthy man, and he is now one of the most influential people in the city.

However, it is not just his wealth that has made Parihaar famous. He is also known for his charitable work and has donated lakhs of rupees to various causes over the years. He is a strong supporter of education and has established several schools and colleges in Mumbai. Parihar is also a popular speaker, and he often gives motivational talks to students.

Born in a middle-class family, Kishor Parihar understood the pain of the public and, by assuming such a respectable position in his native land, made his parents feel proud and at the age of just 25, got the love and respect of a huge area like South Mumbai.

