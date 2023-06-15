South Gujarat Caterers Association Unites Through Cricket Tadka-2023, Churma Royals Claim Championship Title

Surat (Gujarat) [India], June 14: Surat’s Indoor Stadium witnessed an exhilarating display of cricketing talent as the Cricket Tadka-2023 tournament unfolded. The three-day event, organized by the South Gujarat Caterers Association, culminated in an intense final match between Churma Royals and Chilli Challengers, with Churma Royals emerging as the champions. This tournament marked a significant milestone as it combined the spirit of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Khelo India campaign.

Dhavalbhai Nanavati and Rajeshbhai Ajmera, representatives of the South Gujarat Caterers Association, expressed their enthusiasm for the event. The association, comprising around 150 members involved in the catering business in South Gujarat, aims to foster business and social upliftment within the community. They participate in various programs alongside their families to strengthen mutual relations and support each other’s businesses.

The Cricket Tadka-2023 tournament was a unique endeavor, introducing a fresh sporting experience for the members of the association. From June 8 to June 10, teams competed in a series of league matches, followed by thrilling semi-finals that set the stage for the ultimate showdown between Churma Royals and Chilli Challengers.

The final match captivated the spectators as both teams displayed exceptional skills, determination, and sportsmanship. The intense battle on the cricket field kept the crowd on the edge of their seats. In the end, Churma Royals showcased their prowess, emerging victorious and lifting the coveted Champions Trophy.

Milind Bhanderi was declared Man of the Series, while Shilpa Shah as the Woman of the Series. While the title of best bowler was won by Ketan Bhalala, the batsman’s trophy was won by Brijesh Jhalavdia. Ola Winner was Nanalal Caterers.

This remarkable achievement by Churma Royals exemplifies the passion and talent of the players. The tournament not only provided an opportunity for friendly competition but also fostered camaraderie and a sense of unity among the members of the South Gujarat Caterers Association. It highlighted the importance of coming together as a community, strengthening bonds, and supporting each other’s endeavors.

The South Gujarat Caterers Association plays a significant role in the region’s economy, providing employment opportunities for 30,000-40,000 people. The association’s efforts extend beyond representing its members; it stands as a collective voice for all individuals associated with the catering business. Through events like Cricket Tadka-2023, the association promotes a sense of pride, camaraderie, and the spirit of healthy competition among its members.

The successful conclusion of Cricket Tadka-2023 marks a memorable chapter in Surat’s sporting landscape. The tournament not only showcased the cricketing talent within the catering community but also served as a platform for fostering unity, promoting physical fitness, and embracing the spirit of sportsmanship.

