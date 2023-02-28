Smritikana Paul’s Jodi Baarono Koro a star studded premier

New Delhi (India), February 27: Bengali art and music have always been of a higher taste in the Indian music industry. The depth and meaningful songs will always make one fall in love with their music. Smritikana Paul’s very recent Jodi Baarono Koro is one of them. It’s a journey of dreams with soulful music and a beautiful representation of the same. This song is threaded within a Rabindrasangeet. It experienced a grand inauguration on the 22nd of February, 2023, in Mumbai.

Present were some top Indian musicians, including Annu Kapoor, Jatin Pandit, Jaspindar Narula, and Sushant Singh, to name a few. This particular video features actors Sulagna Chatterjee, Saptrishi Ghosh, Piloo Vidyarthi, Paritosh Sand, Savita Goyal, Ravindranath Seth, Qeeona R Roy, Rishaab Chaudhry, Ashie Chaudhry, Kaira Goyal, Aryan Goyal, Rajesh Roy, and Shubham Kumbhare. Perfect Pitch Production has looked after the music and special post-production. Directed by Gaurav Moitra, it’s a beautiful representation of a wonderful song. Pritha Majumder conceived and created this masterpiece.

Playback singer Pritha Mazumdar, who made everyone crazy with her melodious voice by singing superhit songs in films like Vastav, Veer Zara, Mohabbatein, Dil Vil Pyaar Vyaar talks about this and says, “It’s something that touched me, and I thought “why not share this with the world?” Music is our essence, and in a world where everyone is striving to find peace, why not get them the same via some soulful songs on their screens? We’re looking forward to seeing how people react to it. Thanks to all who have supported us and given us their love.

Find this beautiful song on youtube @ the channel NBM Production

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor.