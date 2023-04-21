SMRATA to support MNJ Hospital with much needed Manpower and Sanitation for the New Cancer Facility

New Delhi (India), India, April 19: The MNJ Institute of Oncology and State Cancer Institute is committed to providing free, multidisciplinary cancer care to patients. As the Cancer services are provided free of charge, the footfall of patients at the MNJ Hospital will be way beyond capacity, which makes it very challenging for the Hospital Management to maintain proper sanitation.

To aid this challenge, Sreenivas Munnuswamy Radha Addanki Trust Ayurway (SMRATA) came forward to support the Hospital with the required help. Dr Sarat Addanki, the chairman of SMRATA, Co-founder and Chairman of Ayurway USA, Radhaas Ayurway India & OJASKA Private Ltd, is an Ayurvedic Doctor from California College of Ayurveda with a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science and Engineering from Osmania University. The grief of losing his mother to Cancer pushed Dr. Sarat Addanki to study Ayurved & Other Integrated diseases. At the age of 45, he joined California College of Ayurveda with the mission to study Integrated Disease support care. To this day, he has treated several Cancer Patients. He has always had a special interest in improving the medical services in Telangana, the state that he hails from. Hence he has always been involved in all voluntary work in the field of medical services in Telangana.

Through its services at the MNJ hospital, SMRATA aims to achieve the following objectives:

Achieve operational excellence through quality management and automation of Sanitation and Manpower.

Patient education by creating awareness of the Role of hygiene in infection control.

Ensuring clinical excellence by maintaining the highest quality and infection control and aiding the clinical teams.

Affecting patient care outcomes through integrative medicines.

SMRATA has agreed to lend its services to MNJ Hospital for 3 years. During this time, the required manpower will also be provided by SMRATA. Through this, a huge employment opportunity will be given to many in need.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor.