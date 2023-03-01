Siyaram’s pledge to uplift the lives of tailors in India on World Tailor’s Day

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 28: On the occasion of World Tailor’s Day, Siyaram’s, one of the leading textile brands in men’s fashion for over four decades, started an initiative to appreciate and give back to the community of thousands of tailors in India. The company is conducting free upskilling workshops and sessions for tailors in different cities, which will help them gain formal training in upgrading their skills for consistency. Tailors are being trained in formal ways of taking measurements, drafting patterns, staying updated on the developments in the fashion industry and the garment trade, and having the know-how to benefit their customers with the change in the processes they are applying in their day-to-day business. Along with this we are providing them international bespoke tailoring tips to be at per with expert tailors.

“Today, the brand Siyaram’s has become synonymous with fine craftsmanship, and all the credit for that goes to our huge family of tailors who create masterpieces using their skills. Our initiative and commitment are not just to provide them with wider opportunities but also to help the profession of tailoring be as respected as any other profession in our society. We are extremely passionate about this and aim to provide world class training to over 50,000 tailors across the country in coming months through online and offline mediums,” said Mr. Ramesh Poddar, CMD, Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd.

In just a span of a few weeks, Siyaram’s has conducted training sessions in 7-8 towns. Over 1500 tailors in these cities have already completed their training. The sessions are highly focused on enriching the craft of tailoring and imparting the skills required, which result in sustaining the tailoring trade and upgrading the lifestyle of the artists involved in the trade.

Mr. Prakash Yadav, a tailor who completed the training sessions, expressed, “This is a huge honour and a much needed effort for our tailor community. Most of us have never taken any formal training in tailoring and had to take up this work out of no choice and other opportunities. After completing these training sessions, we now know much more about fashion, style consultancy, modern methods of drafting, ways to shorten the process, ways to handle alterations beforehand, customer behaviour, developments in the garmenting trade, and modernization, among other things. I feel much more confident now and ready to bring a boost in my tailoring business.

The overall response has been extremely welcoming, and more and more tailors are waiting to benefit from this initiative. Siyaram’s is now planning to establish an online library and help desk to help tailors whenever they are in trouble with odd sizes and special fabrics, so that their queries could be addressed and they got proper technical support in drafting and handling fabric.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor.