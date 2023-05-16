Singer Suvarna Tiwari’s rendition ‘Babua’ starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui goes viral

‘Babua’, sung by ‘Thappad’ fame singer Suvarna Tiwari has created a stir on social media since its release. Starring Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui from the Movie “Jogira Sara ra ra”, which is releasing on 26th May 2023, it’s a peppy, fun-filled song which has captured people’s attention owing to its heart-piercing lyrics, rustic music and soulful voice. And its craze shows no signs of waning, with fans sharing their own renditions of the song by using it on reels and shorts.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is seen taking his dance skills to a whole new level. Zee Music Company shared the song on social media. The song is crooned by Suvarna Tiwari and Aanandi Joshi and is composed by Hitesh Modak and written by Lavraj; the song features Nawazuddin and Neha Sharma.

Suvarna has also sung for a beautiful Lullaby called A Mother’s Love for Amaal Malik in the film “Saina”. She has also been lending her voice to several jingles of topmost brands.

The multitalented singer Suvarna Tiwari has also been penning lovely songs and is well known for playback of songs like “*Hayo rabba*”, “Ishawar Allah”, and ‘ Thenge se ‘ a peppy number which she sang along with Sunidhi Chauhan and Swanand kirkire for the film Mulk, to add to the list she has also performed on the show hosted by the stalwart of the Bollywood Javed Akhtar on this show she had sung Ghazal named Zindagi and Dohas of Sant Kabir.

Suvarna Tiwari, with her sparkling voice, has already become a rage singing in different genres from Sufi, Folk, Indian Classical, Ghazal, Thumri, Folk pop to Folk rock and Contemporary Singing. She has made her presence felt as she has been trained in Indian classical Carnatic and Light classical music as well.

