Silver Consumer Electricals Pvt Ltd Closes Private Placement Round; Valued at Rs. 4000 Million

Silver is one of the fastest growing consumer electricals company with wide range of pumps and motors; led by 29 year old Vinit Bediya, a talented mechanical engineer from BITS, PILANI

India Inflection Opportunity Fund, managed by Pantomath Capital Management Pvt Ltd., and Mr. Arpit Khandelwal, Managing Partner of Plutus Wealth Management LLP together pick up 20% stake in the Company

Pantomath Capital Advisors Private Limited acted as the sole Investment Banker to the transaction

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 5: Rajkot Gujarat-based, Silver Consumer Electricals Private Limited (“Silver”/ “the Company”) confirmed the closure of the private placement round at a valuation of Rs. 4000 Million. Mr. Arpit Khandelwal, Managing Partner of Plutus Wealth Management LLP and India Inflection Opportunity Fund, managed by Pantomath Capital Management Pvt Ltd, invested in the Company, taking 10% stake each. Pantomath Capital Advisors Private Limited acted as the sole investment banker for the transaction.

Silver is one of the fastest-growing consumer electrical companies. The Company has a diversified product portfolio comprising pumps, motors, and fans as well as in other related segments. Silver is a critical member of several leading conglomerates with the distinction of earning a significant revenue share.

Silver has built in-house capabilities for developing and manufacturing consumer electrical products requiring precision and stringent quality testing, backed by state-of-the-art production blocks and R&D facilities located near Metoda, Rajkot spread across 30 acres of land. The plants are fully backward integrated, mitigating import dependency. Silver’s manufacturing facility is the largest plant of consumer electricals under a single roof.

Incorporated in the year of 1981, Silver was founded by Mr. Dharamshi Bhai Bediya. Later on, in 2018, the business was joined by his son, Vinit Bediya. 29-year-old, Vinit has expanded the business four-fold within 3 years of his induction into business. Mr. Vinit Bediya holds a degree in mechanical engineering from BITS, Pilani. He is a dynamic leader, visionary, and strategic thinker who believes in delivering excellence. A strong believer in Karma, Vinit is the driving and inspiring force, who is striving hard to transform the company to be a leading global brand. With his leadership and a whole new perspective toward the workforce, he has achieved an ownership-driven work culture backed by a strong value system and high standards of corporate governance. The company is empowered by robust systems and processes such as SAP, in-house R& D, real-time quality checks, multiple audit controls, and the like.

Mr. Vinit Bediya, MD of Silver, said on the occasion, “Silver is committed to serving customers with a product experience with made-in-India solutions. Research, innovation, and a transparent value-based working culture are the hallmarks of Silver. We aim to be a leading home-grown platform with world-class systems serving global markets. We welcome our investors and firmly believe that all stakeholders shall be proud of Silver.”

“We are looking at organic as well as inorganic growth. We are in advance discussions with a couple of businesses for a strategic tie-up with Silver. We are working on a mega expansion plan and post our private placement round, we are looking at preponing our growth trajectory.” added Vinit Bediya.

With Arpit Khandelwal and India Inflection Opportunity Fund coming aboard, Silver would be exposed to global opportunities, backed by the desired financial acumen. India Inflection Opportunity Fund invests and supports Indian businesses with make-in-India theme serving rural markets and creating impact.

We like Consumer electrical businesses with established criticalities in the value chain of leading industry players. Such businesses possess massive scale. We believe that Silver Consumer Electricals is well-placed to leverage their innovation capabilities coupled with superior engineering skills. We are excited to participate in the long-term growth journey of Silver, which is run by extremely professional and highly learned promoters with long-standing impeccable business relationships with their stakeholders” remarked Arpit Khandelwal, Managing Partner of Plutus Wealth Management.

Speaking about its investments in Silver, Ms. Madhu Lunawat, CIO & Fund Manager of India Inflection Opportunity Fund said, “We are elated to announce our investment in Silver Consumer Electricals, which is led by a 29 year young dynamic new-gen entrepreneur, Vinit Bediya. Silver aptly fits into our Fund investment theme of Make-in-India and rural consumption. Silver’s young and agile team has demonstrated robust built-up of business, such as fully integrated mega manufacturing facility, effective systems & controls, potent revenue mix of B2B and B2C and the like. It’s is heartening to note the growth rate at which business is being scaled up. We are confident that Silver Consumer Electricals shall not only provide optimum returns to shareholders.”

Silver is in a vital Make-in-India stream, directly contributing to and supporting India’s macro priorities of rural electrification, agriculture pumps, and irrigation solarisation. Farmers have been the real heroes of the Indian ecosystem by contributing their share in the economics of India being an agriculture-dominated economy. Silver has always believed in providing quality products and has worked hand in hand with farmers to save electricity and increase yield. Among others, PM – KUSUM scheme is one area where silver is actively focusing on empowering farmers by providing energy-efficient pumps enabled by solar energy where farmers can not only save cost on electricity but also make revenue from the same, thus boosting the Indian economy aligned with the vision of our honorable PM.

Silver has always been in constant innovation by inventing, designing, and developing quality products at affordable prices. The company has a wide range of pumps and motors catering to agriculture, industrial & manufacturing, household, and energy segments. It has also put up a mega facility to manufacture fans and other electrical accessories.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor