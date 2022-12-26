Shri Abhijeet Rane was invited as a chief guest in WEE’s Networking Meet & Pre-Christmas Celebrations

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 26: “WEE – Women Entrepreneurs Enclave” organized “WEE’s Networking Meet & Pre-Christmas Celebrations” on 22nd December at Country Club, Mumbai. The Chief Guest for the Event was Prominent Labour Leader Shri ABHIJEET RANE, (FOUNDER AND GENERAL SECRETARY-DHADAK KAMGAR UNION, GROUP EDITOR- Daily Mumbai Mitra (Marathi/Hindi, Daily Vrutta Mitra (Hindi/Marathi).

The Event was witnessed by Chief Guest of Honors Shri Chandrashekhar Pusalkar and Mrs. Mridula Pusalkar (TRUSTEES of Dadasaheb Phalke Memorial Foundation); Music Director Shri Dilip Sen; Ms. Nandita Puri (Writer, Journalist and Columnist, Chairperson of OM Puri Foundation); Renowned Singer Dr. Deepa Narayan Jha; Mr Pandari S Shetty (Founder President of Dadasaheb Phalke Memorial Foundation, DPMF Social Activist) and Indian Actress Leslie Tripathy

Amazing sessions were carried out by “Sales Guru” – Dr. Anil Kumar Garg (Founder – “D2H Academy”, International Motivational Speaker, “Master Trainer-Pride of India” award winner) on “Sales Tips”; Political Analyst and Social Activist “Ms. Rajalakshmi Joshi” on “I can do it”; Advocate Poonam Singh on “Women’s Legal Rights”; Indian Actress Sujata Mehta on “Navras in Business”; International Performer Jeena Earthiva on “Consciousness through Music”; Parul Mathur, Regional Head of an Insurance Company on “My Financial Freedom” and WEE Member Ami Mehta (Founder of “Rising Energie”) on “Leading trends to comfort your residence and workplace”

The full-day event included Exclusive Stalls by Women Entrepreneurs, a Panel Discussion on the “Importance of Networking” moderated by “WEE’s Chairperson Chaitali Chatterjee”, Felicitations by “Dadasaheb Phalke Memorial Foundation”, Felicitations by “OM Puri Foundation”, Talk-show by Standup Comedian Poornima Toprani and Musical Performances by disciples of Padmavibhushan Anup Jalota Ms. Meenakshi Singh & Sudhir Singh.

WEE launched its new Project, “WEE’s Weavers India Project”, which will support weavers from different parts of the country and empower them.

Other Guests of Honor who graced the Event were (Hon) Dr. KAREN TERRY RAZA, Mrs Maharashtra –WINNER-2021 and Glamorous Diva 2021, Actress & Producer Sajani Srivastav, Actor & Producer Anup Kumar Bindal

The Event was well-managed by “ShreOM Communications & Solutions”.

The Associate Partners for the Event were “Cleahyy Products Pvt. Ltd.” (Hygiene Products); “Polo Enterprises” (Branded Luggage & Bags); “Craving’s” (Roasted & Healthy Snacks); “Aananda” (Traditional Wear); “Fidra Products” (Healthy Pickles & Nut-Butters); “Dhaani Organic Products” (right from farmers); “Rising Energiee” (Residential & Commercial Architect) and “Shivani Zaveri Garments” (Home-Décor Products).

The Event was well-supported by “Mystical Soul” (Organic Spices); “Karma Terra” (Natural Beauty Products); “BrainyWolf EduHub”; “Sandook” (Handmade Jewelry); “Vedi Ayurvedic Beauty Products”; “Forfurs” (Pet Products); “Janki Coture” (Latest Fashion) and “SSS Academy”.

About WEE:

WEE – Women Entrepreneurs Enclave” which is the brainchild of Chaitali Chatterjee, is an interactive forum for Women Entrepreneurs to scale up their business together. WEE offers various platforms to all women entrepreneurs to showcase and present their products and services and connects them to clients from different parts of the world through online & offline events, exhibitions, online news portals, social media, Networking Meets, its e-commerce platform, panel discussions, talk-shows & interviews & many more.

Presently WEE has 8600+ members in 9 locations – Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Nagpur, Pune, Bangalore, Assam, Lukhnow and Singapore.

