Showcasing Innovation and Collaboration: Plumbex India 2023 Wraps Up, Sets Its Sights on Mumbai for the Next Chapter

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], May 15: Plumbex India 2023, the leading exhibition for the plumbing, water and sanitation industry, came to a successful conclusion on April 29, 2023, at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre in Bengaluru. The event witnessed an impressive turnout of 9,785 visitors from various sectors of the Indian building industry, including real estate developers, hoteliers, architects and designers, urban planners, plumbing industry professionals, MEP consultants, academicians, government development agencies, and students. The exhibition showcased innovative technologies that captivated the attendees’ interest and curiosity.

The event featured invigorating sessions on crucial topics such as Water Use Efficiency and Net Zero Water. Experts from esteemed organizations, including government officials, policymakers from the Ministry of Jal Shakti, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI), Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI), and Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) actively participated in these sessions, providing valuable insights and fostering meaningful discussions.

Plumbex India 2023 was inaugurated by Ms. Archana Varma, Additional Secretary and Mission Director of the National Water Mission, Ministry of Jal Shakti, Government of India, on April 27, 2023. The inaugural session, chaired by Ms. Archana Varma, set the stage for a series of informative and engaging sessions throughout the event. Esteemed speakers, including Dr. Shakil P. Ahammed, Principal Secretary, Water Resources, Government of Meghalaya, Shri Anuj Kanwal, Director, Bureau of Water Use Efficiency, Ministry of Jal Shakti, Government of India, and Dr. Pawan Labhasetwar, Chief Scientist and Head, NEERI, shared their expertise on Water Use Efficiency.

“Gurmit Singh Arora, National President of the Indian Plumbing Association, expressed his delight at the successful conclusion of Plumbex India 2023. With a significant turnout of 9,785 visitors from diverse sectors of the Indian building industry, the exhibition showcased innovative technologies that left a lasting impression. The participation of 121 exhibitors and 34 startups further demonstrated the industry’s commitment to plumbing, water, and sanitation. The invigorating sessions on critical topics like Water Use Efficiency and Modern Plumbing brought together esteemed experts, including government officials, policymakers, and industry leaders, fostering meaningful discussions and knowledge exchange. Plumbex India 2023 has been a resounding success, and we eagerly look forward to its return in Mumbai in the near future.”

Ms. D. Thara, Additional Secretary and Mission Director, AMRUT 2.0 was the Guest of Honour for the 2nd Day of Plumbex, 28th April. Startups with the latest innovations in the Plumbing and water sector made their presentations on the latest innovations in the presence of Ms. D. Thara, Additional Secretary, MoHUA and Mission Director, AMRUT 2.0. Ms. D. Thara presented her views during the technical session on “Bharat Tap- An Initiative” – Implementation and Mandating of Sanitaryware and Sanitary fittings as per IS 17650 Part I and Part 2. The other speakers were Mr. Gurmit Singh Arora, IPA National President, Ms. Madhurima Madhav, Scientist D & Jt. Director, Civil Engg., BIS, Ar. Tilak Thomas, Partner, Thomas Associates, Mr. Sharat V. Rao, Convener IPA Technical Committee and MEP Consultant, Mr. Ramesh Baliga, Executive Director and Board Member, Watertec India, Mr. Krishna Mukti, National Head, Sloan India, shared their views on the topic.

On 29th April, a panel discussion on ‘Modern Day Plumbing and its importance in Built Environment’ was organized. The panelists include Ar. V. Vishwanath, Honorary Secretary, IIID BRC, Mr. K Sriram, National Executive Committee Member, CREDAI, Mr. Prasanna Venkatesh G, Executive Vice President, Sobha Limited, Mr. Chethan Jois, Director EPG Consultants, Mr. Sathish Kumar, President, NAREDCO Karnataka, Mr. Nagakrupa Srinidhi, Associate Director, RMZ Corp. The session was moderated by Mr. Prashant Gururaj, Vice Chair, Strategic Initiatives, FSAI.

Plumbex received great enthusiasm and interest from the industry for these brainstorming sessions. Senior leadership from Ashirvad Pipes, Prince Pipes, Bluedrop Enviro, Daiki Axis, Ebara, Daiki Axis, Ebara, Fixotech, Hindware, Imemflo, Kirloskar, KPT, Mehta Brothers, Nugreen, Reliance Worldwide Corporation, Hindware, Leader Valves, Lubrizol, Lehry Valves, Kohler, SICA Plastic, Sloan, Sudhakar Pipes, Watertec, Wilo, Zoloto were present during the sessions and interacted with eminent speakers and panelists.

