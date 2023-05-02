Shorts Break: A Game-Changer in the Sphere of Entertainment and Digital Content Production

New Delhi (India), April 29: The Internet is thriving with content. There is something new every day. While a lot of it floats away, only a few of them stay. Redefining viewership records with their cutting-edge content, Shorts Break by ARMOK Media surely stands out. Let us understand the way in which their content strikes a chord with the masses.

Stepping away from cringe and rehashed content, the Youtube channel Shorts Break aims to deliver content which is meant for family entertainment. They aim to provide unfiltered and honest quality content which directly connects with the viewers. Moving away from only asking them to ‘Subscribe, Like and Share’, they concentrate on making the viewers smile and emotionally connect with the stories.

Be it the viewer magnet content on their channel ‘Kaamwali Bai’ or the sketch about the changing relations, Shorts Break has managed to understand the pulse of the viewers. Content creators, at this point, surely know what is making their work viral. One would be surprised to see how original content works. In the last two years, ARMOKS, across its various channels, has recorded more than 23 million subscribers, with 15 billion views of the content. Shorts Break itself has broken its own record and reached 333 million views. This is not it; they also get almost 1-2 million new subscribers every month.

While the content needs to be rock-solid, gauging the ever-evolving digital landscape is tough. The channel, or any brand today, needs to think out of the box and have a unique standpoint. When asked about what the brand identify as its unique selling proposition, they say, ‘The platforms keep on changing, but the basic qualities remain unchanged: If your brand can connect with the audience, and deliver what they are seeking, then you are the winner. We strive hard to feel the pulse of the audience; every ounce of our efforts is directed toward understanding our audience and how to make them feel special. Understanding brand category and creating something beyond just entertainment is a must if one wants to stand out.’

Ultimately, it is only good quality content that rakes the moolah, be it on OTT or the silver screen. Nobody can determine a set formula for the success of their content. One needs to reimagine and create stories which will make their viewers come back to them again and again. Shorts Break has surely worked out the math and is also moving on to make a lot of regional content.

