Shikhar India Style Tour 2023 an initiative by The Talent Factory

New Delhi (India), April 21: In an announcement made today, leading brand Shikhar Pan Masala joined hands with The Talent Factory to celebrate the launch of the first edition of Shikhar India Style Tour 2023.

Showcasing leading designers like Robert Naorem, curators and personalities from different walks of life across the country, the Shikhar India Style Tour 2023, initiated by The Talent Factory, will include fashion shows, pre-parties and performances by renowned DJ artists and much more. The Style Tour is expected to attract up to 500 fashion enthusiasts and an elite crowd from all over the nation, providing a unique opportunity to experience the best of Indian fashion in one place in each of its shows.

The tour will begin in the northeastern cities of Siliguri and Guwahati, showcasing the authentic fashion realms of the region, before heading towards the North West region of Kolkata and culminating in the grand finale in New Delhi. All of the cities’ style tour locations are extremely premium and opulent to provide the best possible fashion show experience alongside carefully selected décor.

The Shikhar India Style Tour 2023 promises to be a spectacular display of fashion, featuring everything from picturesque pastoral scenes to luxury pret and couture collections. The shows will be curated by famous choreographers Lokesh Sharma and Sham Khan, providing a unique and unforgettable fashion experience for our elite attendees. Well-known Indian fashion models from all parts of India, namely Sonalika Sahay, Aanchal Jain, Deepti Gujral, Ritika Khatani, Sony Kaur and many more, will be styled by ace fashion stylist Bharat Gupta for the 12-city tour.

Mr. Sanjay Nigam, Founder of Talent Factory, said, “It was always felt that the fashion industry is circled around the hotspots of Delhi and Mumbai. With a thorough understanding of this challenge that The Talent Factory recognised, we feel that Shikhar India Style Tour will be an opportunity for us as well as the regional Fashion fraternity, to showcase their talents and create a difference. In conversation with Shikhar, we realised our goals and motto align well, and we joined hands to uplift the Cultural values and Indian fashion industry through this initiative. I am sure the first edition of the style tour will not only talk about luxury and fashion, but it will also provide an opportunity to showcase the ethos of that city and what goes into the making of that city by showcasing their culture.”

Shikhar India Style Tour 2023 will be an extravaganza that will be attended by all the well-connected personalities of the fashion industry, from the top designers to fashionably esteemed celebrities, all under one roof. The Talent Factory has always believed in supporting and uplifting the fashion community, and this style tour is another step towards it.

