“Sheros Shakti Samman” to Dr. Neha Sharma Chowdhury

New Delhi (India), June 13: Shining bright like a star, Dr. Neha Sharma Chowdhury, the Head of Marketing at Modern Group of Institutions & Industries, Indore, was felicitated with the prestigious Sheros Shakti Samman Award at the LNCT University Auditorium in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. The award ceremony was organized by Sheros Sewa Social Welfare Society, which recognizes and honours women who have made remarkable contributions in their respective fields.

The award ceremony witnessed the presence of distinguished women leaders and dignitaries from different walks of life who graced the occasion as Guests of Honor. Dr. Neha Sharma was one of the recipients of the award and was acknowledged for her exemplary work in higher education and career counselling.

Dr. Neha Sharma, a woman of vision, has played a significant role in guiding and coaching students to pursue a career they are passionate about, with more than 2000 career counselling sessions conducted countrywide. Her valuable expertise in the field of higher education and marketing has led her to publish many books on marketing, with notable patents to her credit.

It is no surprise that Dr. Neha Sharma was already awarded by many dignitaries before, including the Mayor of Indore City and a Member of Parliament from Indore twice. The Chairman of Modern Group of Institutions, Dr. Anil Kharia, and Group Director, Dr. Punit Kumar Dwivedi, extended their warmest congratulations to the deserving award, Dr. Neha Sharma Chowdhury, for her remarkable achievements, which have become an inspiration for many.

Dr. Neha Sharma is the epitome of excellence, leadership, and vision in the field of higher education, and the accolade is a testament to her hard work, dedication, and unwavering commitment to the cause. Her achievement serves as a beacon of hope for young women across the nation who aspire to create a lasting impact in their respective fields.

At the heart of Sheros Shakti Samman, the idea is to recognize and celebrate women who have made a meaningful contribution to society, and Dr. Neha Sharma’s accomplishment embodies the spirit of the award. Her message of creating more opportunities for women to excel deserves to be echoed and amplified. Cheers to this Shero!

