Shayan Khan’s Fawad Khan starrer Money Back Guarantee to release on Eid-Al-Fitr

New Delhi (India), March 27: Fawad Khan will soon grace the big screen again in Zashko Fim’s political satire, Money Back Guarantee, written and directed by Faisal Qureshi. The movie is set to release in theaters on April 21st, 2023, everywhere in the world except India.

“We would have loved to bring our film to India too given how Fawad’s TV shows, Humsafar and Zindagi Gulzar Hai, have made him a household name. His film Kapoor and Sons also received enormous praise from all quarters, even from Pakistan. Unfortunately, the political situation does not permit it,” sighs Shayan.

The entrepreneur-turned-producer brightens up as he talks about the film. “Money Back Guarantee follows a group of ethnically diverse people, belonging to a fictional country, who come together to hatch a plot to get their money back. It’s a dark comedy which will lead to some introspection and conversation on corruption, in both public life and in political circles while bringing on lots of laughs.”

During his brief tenure in Bollywood, Fawad had the honor of winning Filmfare’s coveted Black Lady in the Best Male Debut category for a winsome performance in the 2014 comedy-drama, Khubsurat, opposite Sonam Kapoor.

Last year, Fawad starred in The Legend of Maula Jatt, an action drama that went on to become the highest-grossing Punjabi language film ever made. He also made his Hollywood debut in the critically acclaimed Marvel Cinematic Universe show, Ms. Marvel.

In Money Back Guarantee, the actor-singer plays a bank manager who wants to win the elections and become President at any cost. “He’s deceitful and hypocritical, but he will still woo you with his charm,” promises Shayan.

Besides Fawad, the film also stars Mikaal Zulfiqar in a pivotal role, along with Ayesha Omer, Hina Dilpazeer, Kiran Malik, Wasim Akram, and Shaniera Akram. Interestingly, none of the actresses necessarily play the lady love of the male leads.

“It’s paisa vasool entertainment which will surely strike a chord with the audience. We are dedicated to creating content that transcends borders and it’s our mission to spotlight desi talent on a global scale” declares Shayan, signing off.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor.