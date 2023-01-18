Shanaya Bhardwaj Likes To Challenge Herself with Diverse Set of Characters

Shanaya Bhardwaj

New Delhi (India), January 17: Recently, after being flourished in several Film Festivals, Virangana, an inspiring short film is now released on Disney Hotstar. Shanaya, who plays the protagonist in the film, has recently won Best Actress in Himachal Pradesh Short Film Festival. Shanaya plays the role of Manu, a housewife and Rani Lakshmi Bai. She finds the role and story very motivating. It was a lot of training to play two characters from two different generations at the same time. Before its release on Disney Hotstar, Virangana has been making a splash in global film festivals like Lift – off Global Network Film Festival in London, UK, Golden Short Film Festival and many others. Securing a coveted place in Dada Saheb Phalke International Film Festival has emerged as another feather in Viranagna’s cap.

She believes that portraying a range of characters makes her better as an actor, “I believe in playing different characters, some I relate to directly which is very personal and takes me down the memory lane and some I am aware of but there are also parts and characters that belong to a world I’m completely oblivious to, which allows me to get to know a new world. As she says “ We, actors, are very lucky as we get to play so many different characters and we learn so much from them, it adds so much value and knowledge in our lives and makes us more intellectual, competent and emotionally intelligent as an individual. Virangana has been that one project she found very relatable and sensitive, which is beautifully written and directed by Kranti Pratap Singh, a Bollywood Director known for Becharey, Lovestreet and Ae Jalebi.

Shanaya, who hails from Rohtak Haryana has previously been seen in music videos like Hey Baby girl, which was released on the T series Pop ChartBuster and Ishq Ibadat, sung by renowned Bollywood Singer Shahid Mallya, which was released on Zee Music. Ishq ibadat is a beautiful picturization of love stories of two different generations where she played double characters. Her upcoming series is Triangle which she is currently working on.

Though hailing from a completely different family background and being an Engineer, she chose to follow her passion and her father Sajjan Bhardwaj, who is a businessman, has been an inspirational source for her since the beginning. After completing her master’s in Chandigarh, she shifted to Mumbai and joined a theatre group to get her acting training. She loves all the creative parts related to her work, and writing has been her one recently developed an interest. To understand her work in a better and technically efficient way, she has been a part of all possible fields of the shooting life, like working as an Assistant Director and handling Production and Creatives work.

She aims to have a good range of projects where she grows as an artist. Right now, she is more excited about her character in Triangle, where a girl from a young generation finds herself in complex situations in metro life.

