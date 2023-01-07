Shafeeq ur Rahman, Spotlight as the

The Star Life Hyderabad's wardrobe collection is heavily rooted in Nizami traditions, Zardozi work, Masala Border, Khada Dupatta, Pishwas, Gharara, Jamiver Brocade Sherwanis, while effortlessly blending into the modern vogue. Walked the runway adorned by the most beautiful and elegant supermodels from all over the country They presented timeless Nawabi Attires at the Hyderabad Times Fashion week.

This event was recently organized at Park Hyatt Hyderabad. The Royal attire the traditional Sherwani worn by Founder Star Life Hyderabad Shafeeq ur Rahman is made of real gold threads Jadawi zari and silver work and is about 150 years old and worn by the sixth Nizam of Hyderabad. Nawab Mahboob Ali Pasha was handed over to the son of prince Basalath Jah Bahadur and then to Nawab Firasath Ali Khan, Father-in-law of Shafeeq ur Rahman.

Star Life Hyderabad Most Admired Fashion and Lifestyle globally recognised brand. The Star Life Hyderabad is A Platform For all Those Involved in Modelling, Acting, Film Production, the Entertainment Industry, and Clothing Brand Label, which works towards Fashion and Culture Exchange between many Countries in India and abroad with the association of different Embassies. Before This big Honored to Star Life Hyderabad official Fashion Show partner with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Govt of India and the Embassy of UAE in Expo 2020 Dubai.