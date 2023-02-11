Shadab Ali’s new entertainment thriller ‘ Posshida’ marks his directiorial debut, here’s everything you need to know about the film

New Delhi (India), February 10: Shadab Ali has carved a niche for himself in the world of entertainment. Shadab, who entered the world of entertainment as an actor is all set to make his big Bollywood debut as a writer, director, and producer and will be seen working with prominent names from the industry.

Shadab is all set to commence the shoot of his upcoming film ‘Posshida: the unrevealed’ which will be a suspense thriller. The shooting of the film will begin in March 2023 and the film will witness popular faces from the world of entertainment, the names of which will be revealed soon. The film will be shot in Lucknow and Kanpur over a span of 40 days and the story of the film is most likely to keep the audience hooked.

Posshida, which is being made under the banner of Raheez films international is produced, directed, and written by Shadab himself. Talking about the other aspects of the film, the lyrics of the songs of the film will be composed by Shabbir Ahmed, the story is written by Mustafa Chaudhary, the screenplay by Santosh Kashyap, dialogues by Rajesh Pandey and Robin Roy. Atul Gupta is the Creative director of the film, and the film will be shot by DOP Pappu K Shetty. The executive producer of the film is Rahi Sultanpuri. Just like the above-mentioned names, all the technicians of the film have been finalised.

