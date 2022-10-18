Set fire to your resume and get hired

Maaya (name changed), hailed from a big Indian family from a small town in Haryana. Her dreams and aspirations were too large for her own town to accommodate. She wanted to make a name for herself as a developer.

Perseverance and a never say die attitude helped her earn an engineering degree from Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram University Of Science And Technology (DCRUST), Murthal, Haryana. While a great college with a rich legacy and competitive pedagogy, it lacked three key letters in its name IIT! Maya knew that her skills were worth a lot more, but she just couldn't seem to catch a break with recruiters.

How many times have you had to settle for a low package or a different role right out of college, simply because your college lacked certain alphabets in its name? How many emails, with your resume in the attachment have been ignored?

No one likes resumes

Resumes are a bootless errand. It is one of those documents that do everything but gives a true representation of talent, skills, and capabilities. All it does in today’s day and age is state the name and contact details with accuracy. Beyond that, the information mentioned in a resume is left to the recruiter's comprehension and at times imagination.

Here the recruiters aren’t at fault. The decades-old system based on a single sheet of paper needs to be questioned. Recruiters leading successful firms are re-evaluating the role a resume plays in the hiring process, and rightly so. Can this piece of paper be enough to understand the synergies that may exist between the candidate and the organization?

This is where out-of-the-box thinking, change-makers step in, who are credited with revolutionizing the hiring landscape. Unstop, formerly Dare2Compete has enabled organizations, both big and small to #GoBeyondResume and build robust teams. In doing so, they have connected countless talented students from across the country with opportunities that actually match!

Hiring challenges are tickets to the big show

Walmart, TATA, Juspay, HUL, Flipkart, and countless other companies have added hiring challenges to their recruitment strategy. They are going #BeyondResume and #BeyondGeographies to find the perfect candidates for their teams.

Hiring competitions are a great way to get noticed by potential employers. It can be a great opportunity for you to get noticed by any recruiter. Hiring challenges are the breeding ground for innovation and skills, where talent thrives. It puts you bang in the middle of a competitive arena, all you have to do is shine!

A hiring challenge not only gets you closer to getting hired but also brings with it a myriad of opportunities that you will not encounter elsewhere -

- This is a sure-shot way to improve your skills, knowledge, and experience. It is fair to say that a hiring challenge is peer-to-peer learning on steroids!

- You go from a lone warrior to a collaborator. It’s an excellent opportunity to learn how to work on projects under pressure, develop teamwork skills, handle success, and deal with failure to overcome it.

- Do away with on-the-job first-day–jitters and interact with leaders, recruiters, and business heads from the organization to better understand company culture, values, and ethos.

- It is one of the most effective ways to network with other professionals with similar interests from diverse backgrounds.

Say ‘bye’ to resumes and ‘hi’ to hiring challenges!

More than 90,000 girl coders participated in two hackathons conducted by Walmart on Unstop.com and 350+ girls got hired with plush compensation. Another example is the TATA Imagination Challenge, where 2,29,071 students registered from every nook and corner of the country to give wings to their dreams.

Such is the charm of hiring competitions. You don’t need an IIT/IIM tag to impress the recruiters - all you need is exemplary skills and unwavering determination to compete against the best.

We are all too familiar with the story of Ritika, a fourth-year non-IITian student. Intuit offered her a whopping INR 32 LPA job. She received an interview offer based on her profile and coding skills. What set her apart from the other IITians? Her PROFILE! She was a coding enthusiast who competed in a bevy of coding competitions and nailed the off-campus drive.

You too can make headlines!

How many times have you read news like this, and shared it on social media but deep inside thought, why not me? Where is my job offer in crores?

The answer to your question is simple. It is time to #GoBeyondResumes. Find your next hiring challenge, coding challenge, innovation challenge, or even a quiz for that matter. Get into the habit of competing and challenging yourself. The journey may seem daunting in the beginning but once you get the hang of it, you will be churning out stage finishes like a boss!

The quintessential folder with certificates and copies of your resume needs to be done away with. Quite literally set fire to your resume and begin your competition journey that ends with a job offer and skills that freshers find hard to acquire and hone!

#BeUnstoppable, the world is your oyster!