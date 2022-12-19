Schirin Thoma: a teenager who became known as a model at a young age

Photography - @ahmed.hanjoul.photography |

Schirin Thoma was awarded Miss Cannes Fashion Days 2022 and Miss Glamor titles. Schirin Thoma was named Miss Cannes Fashion Days 2022, and Miss Glamor faces World Young Beauty Star 2022 on December 6 in Ahmedabad. Her Ballet Examen Silbermedaille "Royal Academy of Dance" Switzerland 2022 certificate and reward for passing the Grade 5 ballet examination will be presented to her next week. She took part in a Guinness Book of World Records event in Madrid in 2020 as a model, where a double record was broken. In 2018, Schirin began modelling at the relatively early age of 12. She started modelling as a hobby. Her passion, commitment, and enthusiasm for dance, modelling, and the catwalk blossomed into a success for her. Since an early age, Schirin has travelled the world on the catwalk, visiting places like Russia, America, France, the United Arab Emirates, England, Italy, Tenerife, Spain, Switzerland, and Germany. In 2021, in England, Schirin was named one of the Top 10 Models by FABUK Teen Magazine.

She has won numerous honours and titles, including Model of the Year England in 2021, Miss Cannes Fashion Days Next Top Model in 2021, Miss Cannes Fashion Days Congeniality in 2021, Teen Miss Europe in Hungary in 2021, Grand Prix Photo Model in Hungary in 2021, Miss Fashion Model in Hungary in 2021, Miss Catwalk Model in Hungary in 2021, and Top 50 of the Most Beautiful in the World in 2021 for VOGUE magazine. One of the Most Beautiful Girls according to Vogue Global Network, Top 50 Most Beautiful Kids Worldwide Ukraine & America 2020, Supermodels Unlimited America 2020 Russia 2020, the top 100 young talents in the world according to FABUK magazine in England in 2020, the top 50 young talents in the world according to FABUK magazine in 2020, Achiever Model of the Year in Dubai in 2020, VIP Model in Albania in 2019, and prizes for the best photo in category C at Princess of the Universe in England in 2020 are also among the accomplishments.

Schirin received recognition for her exceptional financial contribution to the 2020 Princess of the Universe Charities. "I frequently attend cancer-related fundraising events because I lost two family members to the disease. My sincere objective and top priority is to do everything I can to assist those who are fighting cancer. I recently chopped my very long hair and donated it to be used in real hair wigs for cancer patients."

"While I continue to pursue my acting skills at Filmkids.ch and truly like modelling on the catwalk and in front of the camera for photo shoots, the completion of my academic and professional training is now the most crucial goal for me. I adore what I do and have walked for renowned designers like Michael Lombard. Resentment and jealousy have become stronger and more self-assured as a result of the fates." Schirin threw in.

Schirin has appeared in numerous television shows and commercials, including Platzspitzbaby, When Hitler Stole The Pink Rabbit, Frieden, Sami, Joe & Ich, Always Ready, A Little Bit of Home, UBS KIDS CUP 2019, I Want To Understand, and many others. In various fashion magazines, including Lofficial, Marie Claire, Vogue, Opium Red, VZSN, MARQUIS, World Art Fashion, LUX ERU, Ninsmoda, FASHZILLA, and others, she has also been featured on the cover and inside pages.

This article is generated and published by FPJ focus team. You can get in touch with them on fpjfocus@fpj.co.in.