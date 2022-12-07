Schirin Thoma: a teenage prodigy who came to prominence as a model at a very young age

Ahmedabad, December 06: Schirin Thoma, received the title of Miss Cannes Fashion Days 2022, and the title of Miss Glamor faces World Young Beauty Star 2022 She will be awarded her Ballet Examen Silbermedaille “Royal Academy of Dance” Switzerland 2022 certificate and award for her completion of Grad 5 ballet examination next week. She participated in Madrid for a Guinness Book of World Records as a model in 2020 where a double record was broken. Schirin started modelling at the very young age of 12 back in 2018. She started modelling as one of her hobbies. Her interest, dedication and love for dance, modelling and catwalk bloomed into a flower of success for her. Schirin has been on catwalk journeys covering countries like Russia, America, France, United Arab Emirates, England, Italy, Tenerife, Spain, Switzerland and Germany since a young age. Schirin won the title of ‘Top 10 Models FABUK Teen Magazine’ in 2021, England.

She has received several awards and titles including, title of Model of the Year England 2021, Miss Cannes Fashion Days Next Top Model Cannes 2021, title of Miss Cannes Fashion Days Congeniality Cannes 2021, title of Teen Miss Europe Hungary 2021, Grand Prix Photo model Hungary 2021, title of Miss Fashion Model Hungary 2021, title of Miss Catwalk Model Hungary 2021, title of Top 50 of the Most Beautiful inside & out of the World for VOGUE magazine in year 2021. Title of Top 50 Most Beautiful Kids Worldwide Ukraine & America 2020, Supermodels unlimited America 2020, one of the Most Beautiful Girls according to Vogue Global Network Russia 2020, world’s 100 best young talents by FABUK magazine England 2020, world’s 50 best young talents by FABUK magazine England 2020, Achiever Model of the Year Dubai 2020, title of VIP Model Albania 2019 and awards for having the best photo in category C in the Princess of the Universe England 2020

Schirin has also been awarded for her outstanding Financial Contribution worth to the Princess of the Universe Charities, 2020. “I regularly attend charity events for people with cancer, as I myself lost two in my family to cancer. It is my heartfelt desire and utmost priority to help people with cancer a little. I recently cut my very long hair and donated it to make a real hair wig from it for people suffering from cancer.” Says Schirin.

“I really enjoy being in front of the camera for photo shoots and being a model on the catwalk, I’m still working on acting training at Filmkids.ch, but the most important thing for me at this particular moment is to successfully finish my school education and professional training. I have walked for great designers like Michael Lombard, I love what I am doing. Through the fates as well as the resentment and envy I have become stronger and more self-confident.” Schirin added.

Schirin has played role in many TV series and advertising campaigns, such as Platzspitzbaby, When Hitler Stole The Pink Rabbit, Frieden, Sami, Joe & Ich, Always Ready, A little bit of home, UBS KIDS CUP 2019, I Want To Understand and many more. She has also been published on cover page as well as on inter pages in several fashion magazines including Lofficial, Marie Claire, Vogue, Opium Red, VZSN, MARQUIS, World Art Fashion, LUX ERU, Ninsmoda, FASHZILLA and many more.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor