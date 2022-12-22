Scentopia’s orchid tours, a treat to visitors, a perfect well-being experience

A must do for tourists visiting Singapore this holiday season – in Sentosa Islands

Mumbai, (Maharashtra) [India], December 21: If you are travelling to Singapore in the upcoming holiday season, there’s something new and exquisite that you can add to your bucket list – the orchid tours at Scentopia, the only experiential perfumery destination in this part of the world. Scentopia’s orchid tours are a treat to the body and mind and open up your olfactory senses as no other place can. With the rich medicinal values of flora and fauna in the Sentosa Islands, the orchid tours are now much sought after by tourists who visit Singapore from India and all over the world.

Speaking to media persons on her trip to India to promote the orchid tours, Prachi Saini Garg, Managing Director, Scentopia said – “We are very delighted to invite tourists from India to come and experience the Orchid tours at Scentopia. This is a very unique attempt in experiential marketing of any tourist destination in the world. Visitors are taken around and allowed to experience the intangible and tangible benefits of Sentosa’s unique floral history and heritage, while at the same time allowing the senses to gain the rich healing and medicinal benefits of the flora”

“We have also documented the unique benefit of the rich variety of the flora so that visitors don’t just experience the place but also get to know the benefits of each kind of flora to the body and mind. Over time, a whole lot of people have felt this great experience and have testified to the ‘feel good’ experience of the Scentosa orchid tours”, Prachi added.

Prachi Saini Garg, an alumnus of IIT, is a 47-year-old olfactory artist. That means she crafts all kinds of smells — whether to help people connect with their emotions or unlock decades-old memories. She is putting all this to good use with Scentopia, with its orchid tours, and a perfumery, workshop, museum, and retail shop, all in one, that she founded in Sentosa, Singapore.

At Scentopia, for those who cannot go on the orchid tours, there are rows of fragrances; there are also panels upon panels of beautifully photographed flora (much of which is native to Singapore) that are full of biological information and embedded with QR codes which you can scan to activate augmented reality (AR) filters.

The Sentosa Islands in Singapore are home to a rich floral heritage, and the entire island is covered with secondary rainforests. These forests are home to the most amazing flora, much of which is native. History suggests that this is the place where Singapore’s only dinosaur footprint was discovered.

In terms of building an overall experience while at Scentopia, the aim will be to educate guests in the exploration of plants that have been an essential part of Singapore’s rich culture, the local rituals, food, and celebrations. Besides the opportunity to design one’s own perfume, the overall experience package includes team building activities that cover a range of educative topics such as 200 years of Singapura, Raffles Floral Heritage, can you Singlish etc.

“In Scentopia, the key tourist attraction (USP) is personalization or customization of the events, depending on the kind of people, is it solo woman travellers, corporate groups, or families. With the interactive perfumery section, Scentopia wants to use that to change the dull perspective of perfumery to an experience that is magical and whimsical,” Prachi added.

For more information about the attraction, and for visits, just in case, e-mail – info@scentopia-singapore.com

https://www.scentopia-singapore.com/

https://www.scentopia-singapore.com/free_tour_sentosa.html

