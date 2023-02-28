Sayaji brings its grill & barbeque legacy now in Vadodara with Kebabsville

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], February 27: Sayaji Vadodara get its signature restaurant Kebabsville now in Vadodara. A destination well known for its sizzling kebabs, hearty grills and barbeque, North-Indian delights, healthy salads, lip-smacking desserts and best of beverages is now open to serve the cultural capital of Gujarat. Kebabsville Vadodara brings a luxury dining experience by the poolside on the top floor of the property.

Kebabsville is a class apart- buffet restaurant based On the D-I-Y (Do It Yourself) concept from the legacy of Sayaji Indore from 2003. Kebabsville in Vadodara is the 3rd outlet of the brand which will now serve and cater to the taste buds of Vadodara. The outlet, amped with live soulful music by the poolside, is the signature takeaway for the guests. After catering for the Madhya Pradesh market for over two decades will now move to other parts of the country and look forward to catering for the taste palettes of guests across the length & breadth of the country.

Mr. Karthick Vincent, General Manager, Sayaji Vadodara, on the occasion of the launch, commented, “We have gained a reputation of providing enriching experiences to all our patrons for ages. Guests can relax after a hectic day and enjoy dining by the pool. They can indulge in an unlimited barbeque experience with our highly skilled cuisine curated by our expert chefs.”

Sayaji Hotels is India’s premier upscale lifestyle hospitality brand, renowned for its bespoke experiences, signature hospitality, and ushering in new standards of opulence in the 4-star and 5-star hotels category. Each of the properties boasts luxurious rooms with a host of banqueting and F&B facilities. The company will soon expand its footprints nationally with property openings in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

