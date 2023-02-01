Say No To Drugs – Event organised by Youth Nation founded by entrepreneur Veekas Champalal Doshi

Youth Nation organises the event to spread awareness about the harmful effects of drugs.

Surat (Gujarat) [India], January 31: Youth Nation, an organisation working for the last nine years to create awareness about the disastrous effects of drugs, organised a unique carnival on the occasion of Republic Day with the message – Say No To Drugs. The city police as well as several other organisations also joined the cause.

Sharing details about the event, Veekas Champalal Doshi, Founder of Youth Nation, said, “We are working to free the society, especially youths, from the deadly grip of drugs. Each year on Republic Day, we organise unique events with our message of saying no to drugs. This year we organised the carnival which had multiple activities with the core message of preventing people from falling prey to drugs.”

The 1.5 km carnival was organised by Prime Shopper on Udhna Magdalla Road to the Y Junction from 5:30 pm to 10:30 pm. Drawings with the message ‘Say No To Drugs’ were also painted as a part of the carnival. A biker group from Vapi performed some daredevil stunts to stress the importance of safety. The Special Operation Group (SOG) of Surat police set up a stall at the carnival to spread awareness about the harmful impact of drug addiction. Surat traffic police also had a stall to make people aware of the importance of following traffic rules.

The carnival also had two stalls for free health checkups, while the De-addiction Centre also had a stall. The underlying message of all activities at the carnival was ‘Say no to drugs, yes to life’.

Union minister Darshanaben Jardosh, Mayor Hemali Boghawala, Commissioner of Police Ajay Kumar Tomar, SMC Standing Committee chairman Paresh Patel, Nirav Shah, Shri kunj Bihari Sultaniya besides the owners of Rungta Builders Anil Rungta, Kailash Hakim of Hemani Sari and Surana Builders graced the carnival.

The carnival also witnessed stunning live performances by the Udan band of Bhagirath Goswami, Anees Yog Garba, students of Kathak dancer Kakoli Chatterjee, Mayank Kapadia’s Echoestick Band, students of Blind Yoga’s Falguni Godiwala, Shivani Yoga, Ankita Yoga, students of Scholar High School, dynamic warrior students, Hemali Panwala, Kamlesh Masalawala,. As many as ten plus stages were prepared in the carnival for the live performances. Magic shows, streetwalkers and tattoo artists also kept the visitors thoroughly entertained.

Youth Nation expressed sincere gratitude to the other organisations, Surat city police, and Surat Municipal Corporation for their support to make the carnival a huge success.

