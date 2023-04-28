SAVIC Achieves Great Place to Work Certification, Celebrates Employee – Centric Culture  

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 27: SAVIC, the leading global system integrator dedicated to helping businesses achieve their objectives by simplifying their complex business processes, has achieved Great Place to Work Certification, affirming the company’s focus on its employees and their experience. The Great Place to Work Institute, the global authority on workplace culture and employee engagement, evaluated SAVIC’s workplace environment and employee feedback to bestow the prestigious certification. The certification recognizes SAVIC’s commitment to building a positive and empowering workplace culture that fosters employee growth, collaboration, and success.

“We are thrilled to be recognized as a Great Place to Work,” said Senthilkumar S, Chairman & Managing Director of SAVIC. “At SAVIC, our employees are the heart of our business, and we believe in creating an environment that is supportive, inclusive, and engaging. This certification reinforces our commitment to our team, and we are proud to celebrate it.”

SAVIC employees praised the company’s emphasis on work-life balance, professional development opportunities, and team collaboration as some of the key factors that make the company a great place to work.

“The culture at SAVIC is incredible. We are empowered to take risks and pursue our goals while being supported by a collaborative team,” said Pradeep Acharya, Video Editor of SAVIC. “It’s an honor to work for a company that genuinely values its employees and invests in our growth.”

To receive the Great Place to Work Certification, companies must meet a set of rigorous standards that evaluate the employee’s experience, including trust, respect, credibility, fairness, and camaraderie. The certification recognizes companies that prioritize employee satisfaction, engagement, and growth.

“At SAVIC, we strive to create a workplace culture that is centered on our employees and their needs,” said Harish Konakanchi, President of SAVIC. “We believe that investing in our team creates a positive ripple effect that extends to our clients and the broader community. This certification is a proud achievement that inspires us to continue building a workplace that is inclusive, engaging, and empowering.”

About SAVIC: SAVIC is a global systems integrator partner with SAP – platinum, Microsoft-Gold, AWS, Google, ICERTIS, Kinaxis, ServiceNow, Adobe, and other cutting-edge technologies. SAVIC provides consulting services for digital transformation and support for industries such as energy, consumer, services, and discrete manufacturing in India, East Asia, MEA & Americas, based in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra. The company provides IT solutions and services. SAVIC has a team of 450 and above employees, and the company is committed to providing them with a positive and inclusive work environment.

About Great Place to Work Institute: Great Place to Work Institute is a global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviors. The organization conducts research and provides advisory services to help organizations create and sustain great workplaces.

