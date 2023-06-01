Saurebh Baviskar’s Opulence Consult to transform ideas into worldwide offerings

New Delhi (India), May 31: Opulence Consult, a leading provider of professional training and consultation services, is transforming the way inventors, startups, universities, and individuals bring their product ideas to the global market. The company is introducing its services to India and is eager to capture the untapped market. With a focus on product licensing and global commercialization, Opulence Consult offers a unique business model that eliminates the need for a traditional and costly business setup. This groundbreaking approach propels inventors towards accelerated success, bypassing the regular hurdles that impede their progress. It furthermore allows clients to navigate the complexities of the global market with unparalleled ease and efficiency.

Led by Saurebh Baviskar, an accomplished entrepreneur and visionary, Opulence Consult stands out in the industry. Baviskar, the founder of two successful startups before Opulence, brings a wealth of experience in working with global organizations and dealing with C-level executives. His expertise and dedication have earned him recognition, including a Merit scholarship from Scotland and an e-residency at the Republic of Estonia, a Schengen country in the European Union. “One of our key objectives is to help both technical and non-technical individuals connect with companies around the globe to commercialize their product ideas,” said Baviskar while elaborating on his offerings. “We firmly believe that even the simplest of ideas have the potential to generate millions of dollars in the global market with the right guidance and coaching,” he added. Being an active member of the Energy Institute, London, and a member of the Inventors group of America, Saurebh comes from a background of immense ingenuity and experience. He is also an active member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers, Aberdeen, and a Member of the Institute of Corrosion, Scotland.

Opulence Consult embraces a wide range of product ideas, recognizing that even seemingly basic concepts can lead to tremendous success. From innovative simple kitchen utensils to manufacturable complex industry equipment’s, Opulence Consult’s services empower inventors to tap into the vast potential of the global market. Regardless of their background or professional position, anyone can leverage Opulence Consult’s process to license their ideas. This inclusive approach enables everyone, right from a first-year college student to a C-level executive with an idea to explore endless opportunities in the global market.

Through professional coaching, end-to-end consultation, and mentoring, Opulence Consult guides clients on how to license their products to global companies. The company also provides invention consultation, access to companies accepting ideas worldwide through open innovation, university courses for management students, and assistance with fundraising and crowdfunding. The company is actively working towards implementing its professional courses in major universities across India and Middle Eastern countries such as Oman, Bahrain, and Qatar. Opulence Consult also aims to establish a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Ministry of Skill Development in India, enabling more startups and inventors to benefit from this unique business model.

To explore more about the company, visit www.opulenceconsult.com

Or connect with the founder on https://www.linkedin.com/in/saurebhbaviskar/

