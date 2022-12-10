Saubhagyaa R Swain, Chairman Vincitore Group ink the pact with Odisha Government for upcoming power plant projects.

Saubhagyaa R Swain

December 10: Saubhagyaa R Swain is the first-generation Entrepreneur and Vincitore Group comprises four publicly listed entities with businesses. The group has a leadership position in India as well as Abroad.

Listed Vincitore Group of Industries is Vincitore Infra Contracts, Steel and Engineering, Lifestyle, and Aesthetics.

Over the past few years, Flagship Company Vincitore infra contracts and engineering has invested heavily in new growth sectors such as green hydrogen, solar fuel cells, water management, data centers, and integrated resource solutions.

Recently Vincitore Group announced three new projects under the Adani Group, Jindal Group, Mittal Steel Company, and Dalmia group of companies.

Vincitore Group will be doing an investment worth USD 184 Million in setting up a Deojhar project in the Keonjhar district, a Dharma project in the Bhadrak district, Talcher thermal power station project in Angul District, Odisha.

“Our Investments in Odisha under Atmanirbhar Bharat have proven to be strategic and we are always grateful to our honorable Prime minister Narendra Modi and our Honorable Chief minister Naveen Patnaik for his support” said Saubhagyaa R Swain, Chairman of Vincitore Group.

Looking Ahead, Vincitore Group plans to Foray into the textile industry sector in Odisha with their flagship company Vincitore lifestyle with co-founder Entrepreneur Namrata Sharma and Sasmita Swain.

As a corporate social responsibility (CSR), The Group has been contributing to society and uplifting women’s Empowerment. These upcoming Industrial Projects will generate employment opportunities for people in Odisha.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor