SatisComm (India) Pvt. Ltd. – Sales & Distribution Accelerator for Emerging Brands in the Global Market

New Delhi (India), June 6: SatisComm (India) Pvt. Ltd., one of India’s largest Sales & Distribution (S&D) network platforms, is all set to expand its operations to meet the growing demand for its services. The Mumbai-based company has been serving emerging brands in FMCG to expand their sales with personalized customer support and efficient query resolution, saving them both time and money. With a turnover of 24 million in the initial year of operation, the company has steadily developed and has closed the fiscal year 2023 with a topline of 74 million and is expected to end the current fiscal year with a turnover of 250 million.

SatisComm (India) has a clear aim since its inception of ensuring that every product provided to consumers through their channel partners – Super Stockists, Distributors and Retailers fulfills their quality and quantity requirements. The organization is completely dedicated to offering excellent customer service solutions that go above and beyond the expectations of its customers. SatisComm has set a target to reach over 10 lakh Pop and Mom stores across India, enabling businesses to give personalized customer assistance & rich consumer experience by the end of the fiscal year 2025.

The company has always strived to perform its activities in the most ethical & cost-efficient structure with decades of cumulative experience in Building, Managing and Growing FMCG S&D operations & category creation from the ground up. The company enables emerging brands with access to India’s aspirational S&D network by identifying key markets, selecting the appropriate distribution partners and covering relevant retail outlets and locations.

Currently serving four brands in India, which include Glory, Cravova, Uji and Pepe. The company currently caters to categories of Energy Drink (Glory), Mocktails like Mojito & Cold Coffee (Cravova), Natural & Pure Coconut Water (Uji) & Wafeez (Pepe). SatisComm has a dedicated team of over 70 employees who follow a well-structured sales and distribution model to ensure that products reach consumers in a timely and efficient manner. The product is received at their tech-enabled warehouse, where it is identified and aligned by age using the FIFO (First In, First Out) system. Within 48 hours of receiving the purchase order, the distributor receives the stock and pre-packs each invoice, ready to load the vehicles the following day. Sales executives visit allocated shops on a regular basis to recommend or collect orders, which are subsequently generated and shared to distributors, all using the tech platform. The merchandisers ensure that the products are aligned for better exposure, boosting the possibility of sales, and the stock arrives at stores the next day. SatisComm ensures that its products reach consumers swiftly and efficiently by following a streamlined process. Brands partnering with SatisComm, get benefits of product visibility & placement in a robust manner in a cost-effective structure and, thus, reducing sales & distribution leakages & losses.

‘SatisComm (India) Private Limited was established with the intention of filling product distribution gaps for emerging FMCG startups.’ “We strive to ensure that brands can efficiently reach offline markets with our solid distribution matrix and logistics,” said Mr. Chandan Nichlani, the Founder of the company.

The Founder, Mr. Chandan Nichlani, started his entrepreneurial career in 1998 with Ambika Distributors. He incorporated Laxmi Enterprises in 2000, which offered products to modern trade channels for brands such as Red Bull, Jyothi Labs and ADF Foods. In 2010, he founded Sarini Trade Links to provide supply chain services for staples, chillers and frozen products. Mr. Nichlani identified gaps in product distribution for startup companies and launched SatisComm in November 2021 along with his Co-Founder, Mr. Hitesh Punjabi, to service emerging FMCG brands.

“Traditional trade is still the dominant retail channel in India, accounting for 81.80% of FMCG sales and leads the way for FMCG growth”, said Mr. Hitesh Punjabi, Co-Founder. “We are excited to expand our product line with two new innovative and curated products and meet the growing demand in the traditional trade retail chain this fiscal year”, added Mr. Hitesh Punjabi.

“Our company monitors progress through quick and relevant geographical expansion, delivering revenue scale faster and providing regular and timely brand/ category/ SKU performance data to our brand partners,” says Mr. Hitesh Punjabi, Co-Founder. Additionally, the platform influences distribution reach, revenue, and merchandising, reducing selling and distribution costs and improving profitability.

For more information, please visit: https://www.satiscomm.com/

Contact details: 1800 833 0133 or +91 84838 30866

