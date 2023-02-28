Sasi Kumar Raju Addepalli Receives Business Mint Award for Most Prominent Industry Expert of the Year – 2023, San Francisco in Data Management ( Healthcare )

Sasi Kumar Raju Addepalli

New Delhi (India), February 27: Healthcare is an industry that has constantly been evolving through medical research, technological innovations and evolved treatment methods along with data analytics. And especially when it comes to the treatment of critical diseases like cancer, data management has started to hold the main importance. This is where Sasi Kumar Raju Addepalli is an expert, and people in Healthcare, specifically in cancer research, are well acquainted with him.

His scintillating career graph and the contributions he has made to growing data management earned him the award of Most Prominent Industry Expert of the Year – 2023, San Francisco, in Data Management ( Healthcare ) Category by Business Mint, one of the most prestigious awards in the country.

Sasi Kumar, MDM Technology Lead at Exact Sciences, has created revolutionary solutions to some of the trickiest challenges being faced by the healthcare industries

besides gaining expertise in fields such as Big Data, Cloud Technologies and Infrastructure. With more than 10+ years of experience in the tech industry, he has fostered the growth of the company by establishing the foundation of MDM and Business Intelligence Data Warehouses in the USA, besides other demanding and key projects in nations such as the UK, Italy, Germany, Switzerland and France.

Besides his professional life, Sasi Kumar is an avid speaker and has shared his knowledge as an expert in various renowned Forums globally, such as Transforming Data With Intelligence, Data Summit, and MDM Conference in Europe. He has also spoken about the Latest Methods and Techniques in Master Data, Big Data, Cloud technologies and in Data Analytics (BI) in various international seminars like the Friends Of Cancer Research and Cancer Research UK and NeuroTechX Hackathon.

Beyond his hectic work life, Sasi Kumar has been actively involved as a judge to the NTX Global Hackathon held in Paris, France, Madrid and Spain. He has also judged some of the most prestigious tech competitions in the world, such as the Stevie Awards, CODIE Awards and GLOBEE Awards. His future plans are to gather and implement Data Governance, Enhancing Analytics and Expanding all these technologies globally.

With such profound determination and motivation to share his knowledge of Data Analytics with the world and provide solutions to major issues being faced by the healthcare industry, Sasi Kumar Raju Addepalli is truly a well-deserving winner of the Business Mint Award for Most Prominent Industry Expert of the Year – 2023, San Francisco in Data Management (Healthcare).

