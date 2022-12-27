Sarom Fab Pvt Ltd, Leading the Home Furnishing Space

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 26: Sarom Fab Private Ltd. is one of the most sought Solutions & Furnishings brands specialising in curtains and upholstery. As a one-stop solution for window decoration and upholstery, Sarom has been an active player in India’s retail scenario for the last 30 years and has elevated the idea of home furnishings to a new level.

Sarom is a family-owned business with effectively separated work functions. The company’s six directors oversee several divisions, yet they collaborate to discuss and make all critical decisions. Sarom takes pride in providing its employees with a pleasant working environment. They treat every employee like family, no matter how big or small. Every member is respected and cared for there.

SJ, OOFY, and MATLIN are the current three fabric lines offered by Sarom. Each of these brands offers carefully chosen textiles that fit into various price ranges without compromising the style or quality of the final product. Sarom adheres to strict testing protocols and is a company whose products can be trusted to be of the highest calibre.

The Inception Story

The seeds of Sarom were first sown in the late 1990s when the two brothers Amarshi Bhai and Shanti Bhai set up a small textile exhibition for the wholesale market. They gradually attracted customers’ attention before opening a retail location in the Mumbai suburbs. Under the brand name Sarom, they debuted a line of self-edited home textiles in 2005. In 2007, Sarom was founded as a Private Limited business.

The Secret behind the Name – Sarom

SAROM is the creation of intense passion, commitment, and effort. The acronym “SAROM” stands for ShantiBhai, the Company’s Managing Director and Founder; “A” refers to AmarshiBhai, who is also the Company’s Managing Director and Founder; “RO” is for Rohit; and “M” stands for Milin and Manish, the three Directors in Charge of the Company’s Many Verticals. A few years later, Mr. Deepak became the Sixth Director.

The Victorious Journey of Sarom

One of the oldest industries since human civilisation is the textile industry. This industry has seen several changes, growth phases, and inventions, and it still does. Sarom has significantly contributed to this global expansion by revolutionising the Indian textile industry. Sarom introduced the model that is now referred to as the “cut-length” to Indian shops. All home furnishings dealers would initially be required to stock their stores with purchased rolls of cloth. Due to the increased inventory risk, they could only display the bare minimum of goods in their stores to their customers.

The first fabric hangers, which are enormous pieces of fabric with many color options attached to a hanging hook, were made by ShantiBhai and given to his shop’s clients. The response was enthusiastic and very complimentary. The shops understood they no longer needed to maintain any inventory and could offer their consumers a wide range of options. Sarom decided to assume the stock’s risk on its own. As Sarom started to gain a deeper understanding of its clients and the market, this was a crucial choice and a learning curve in its path. Sarom gradually increased the number of fabric presentations suitable for retail outlets and expanded its market acceptance.

The Future Outlook of Sarom

Sarom has a promising future, and nothing can stop them. To achieve a level of customer satisfaction that is unsurpassed, Sarom intends to keep enlarging its vision. They honestly think that each client deserves the same respect and care. With this philosophy, they stand out from the competition and win the hearts of their customers.

Dynamic Leadership

Shantilal Shah & Mr Amarshi Shah – Founders.

Milin Shah – Director Administration and Furniture Market Business Domestic & International

Manish Shah – New development of Fabrics & Trends.

Rohit Shah & Mr Deepak Nishar – Retail Furnishing Stores in Domestic & International Markets.

All Awards Company Received:-

1) Sarom Fab Pvt. Ltd. is awarded the category “Top Premium Fabric & Furnishing Brand of the Year 2022″ in India.

2) Mr. Milin Shantilal Shah was awarded under the category “Visionary Entrepreneur of the Year 2022 , India” under the category “Fabric & Décor.”

3) Sarom Fab Pvt. Ltd. Is Awarded “Best Fabric & Furnishing Brand of the Year 2022”

India Award under the “Quality & Innovative Products” Category for the year 2022 (GLOBAL EDITION).

4) Mr Milin Shantilal Shah Awarded Elite Award “Entrepreneur of the Year India 2022, under “Fabric & Décor” Category.

5) Sarom Fab Pvt. Ltd., – Most Prominent Company for Home Furnishings – 2022, Mumbai by Nation Wide Awards.

6) MILIN S SHAH, Director – Sarom Fab Pvt. Ltd. – Most Promising Visionary Entrepreneur of The Year 2022, Mumbai Under Fabric & Décor Category by Nation Wide Awards.

7) Iconic Brands of Maharashtra 2022 – Sarom Fab Pvt. Ltd., – Most Promising Brand.

8) Ace Business Awards 2022 – Sarom Fab Pvt. Ltd. Best Brand in Furnishing Fabrics.

9) Fortune 40 Under 40 – Milin Shah Engraves the Name of Sarom in the Indian Furnishing Market – Dynamic Entrepreneur of the Year.

10) Sarom Fab Pvt. Ltd. as the Winner of India 5000 Best MSME Award 2022.

11) Milin Shantilal Shah, Director of Sarom Fab Pvt. Ltd., is Awarded by Icons of Asia Award for Dynamic Director of the Year.

12) Nation Wide Awards – Milin Shantilal Shah, Director of Sarom Fab Pvt. Ltd. 40 Under 40 2023.

13) Milin Shantilal Shah Director of Sarom Fab Pvt. Ltd. Is Awarded Maharashtra Ratna Awards 2023.

