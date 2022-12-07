SANMIT INFRA LTD to Supply Bitumen in Drum Packaging in Orissa

December 7: BSE listed, SANMIT INFRA LTD, engaged in the field of disposal of biomedical waste, supply of petrol products, and infrastructure including building real estate projects has informed the Exchange that it has started supply of Bitumen in Drum packaging in Orissa, apart from bulk business.

As the Rainy season is over, Bitumen business has also started in full flow, we have started receiving Bitumen order and it hopes to do business of approx. 4. Crores per month from Dec 22 to March 23.

It has also recently planned to start business in ECO FRIENDLY LESS WOOD / GREEN CREMATION SYSTEM (GMS) for various Crematoriums in India.

This (GMS) system will be an UPGRADED TECHNOLOGY of traditional open air wood fire system taking care as per Hindu Tradition.

The Traditional Wood Pyre Cremation system is having huge environmental impact due to wood smoke which emits carbon dioxide, particulate matter (PM) and volatile organic compounds (VOC) causing major air pollution in the environment.

This (GMS) system would replace Traditional wood with “BAMBOO PELLETS “having high calorific value, high density, generating less ash upon burning and therefore, pollution levels would be minimal or negligible. Hence use of pellets is renewable, sustainable, cost effective, comfortable and ecofriendly.

Sanmit Infra Limited has received order for Eco Friendly Less Wood / Green Cremation System (GMS) for an amount of Rs. 2.25 Crores Approx.

