Sanjay Nigam’s Fashion Entrepreneur Fund to become boon for the Industry

New Delhi (India), January 03: Sanjay Nigam is an entrepreneur and well-known figure in the fashion industry who hails from the small town of Lucknow. He is known for founding well-known properties such as Times Fashion Week, Pride of UP, and India Bridal Fashion Week. La Finesse, India Fashion Awards, and many more. As a successful entrepreneur, Sanjay Nigam has founded a few companies which are subsidiaries of Talent Factory, such as Moksh Events, 2006 which became one of India’s leading event companies, La-Finesse – a famous fashion show – in 2011, where Indian talent blended with the global talent. In 2013 he started Indian Bridal Fashion Week (Delhi), where India’s prominent designers showcased their collections at various international destinations.

He is a firm believer in the aphorism, ‘’helping others is helping yourself,” and has long sought a way to nurture and mentor new fashion industry talent. He started his career a decade ago by conducting brand promotions, events, beauty pageants and shows in small towns. He is the man behind the Indian Fashion Awards, which he envisioned as a way to recognise and showcase the efforts of individuals from various sectors of the Indian Fashion Industry.

Following the conclusion of season 3 of the India Fashion Awards, Sanjay Nigam announced the Fashion Entrepreneur Fund. Fashion Entrepreneur Fund aspires to be the world’s most sought-after Fashion Grant, welcoming individuals, ideas, and creativity to take the fashion world by storm. “On the global fashion stage, this promising sector in the country continues to set new success and industry benchmarks. According to him, technicians, artisans, branding experts, backstage managers, hair makeup artists, and other key people play an equally important role in moving the event and industry forward, which is why, in addition to industry stalwarts, recognising these key people is important.

The coronavirus outbreak resulted in an immediate lockdown for nearly a quarter of the world’s population, and everything came to a halt. The pandemic has had an impact on the fashion industry, as well as other industries. Despite this, The India Fashion Awards is back for its third season. ‘’ The event aims to commercialise the unsung heroes of fashion on a global scale. The India Fashion Awards 2022 aim to support local fashion and individuals who have made significant contributions to the industry while also highlighting them in the global market. These groups of daily-paid models, stylists, backstage workers, and others have lost their source of income. Mr. Sanjay Nigam decided to support the fashion industry during these difficult times through the India Fashion Awards. Following the massive success of the earlier Seasons and 3rd season of India Fashion Awards was held and was a huge success, as was the announcement of the Fashion Entrepreneur Fund.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor