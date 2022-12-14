Sander Van Doorn at Club Chizzale Goa — An Epic Beach Event Awaits!

New Delhi, December 14: 2022 is almost at an end and it’s time to usher in 2023 with the best bash. Winter is the time to enjoy a little tipsy fun in the sun, and what’s better than an amalgamation of Goan food, exotic drinks, and grooving to the beats of some of the best DJs in the world. Winter is incomplete without indulging in some Goan frivolity. And who better can get the party started than Sander Von Doorn.

Sander is an iconic EDM artist who has been reshaping the electronic scene since 1995, is going to be the celebrity guest DJ, at Chizzale, Anjuna – Goa on 18th of December, 2022. The live party, sponsored by Budweiser and Jimmy’s Cocktail, is going to start at 5pm. The event is going to be organized at the seaside/beachside area of the lounge. The event will have a complete EDM festival vibe.

Hailing from the Netherlands, Sander established his label Doorn Records in 2007, with his first debut album Supernaturalistic on Spinnin’ Records. The same year, he won the award for “Best Breakthrough DJ” at the International Dance Music Awards held at the Winter Music Conference in Miami.

Sander Van Doorn, Akhlad Ahmed and a group of rocking DJs are going to host and change the Goan atmosphere on 18th of December. The event will have an amalgamation of Fire dancers to LED dancers, electronic act, local supporting acts making the night an electrifying one.

The event will be having a glitter bar for face painting, and a host of live counters of food and drinks to get you grooving with the beats. The food will be catered by club Chizzale with a full-stack bar of exotic drinks sponsored by, Budweiser and Jimmy’s Cocktail.

Time’s running out guys and the tickets as well, get packing but first get your bookings set! The groove, the sizzle, the beachside party with Sander’s beats awaits. We are down to the last month of the year, let’s make it count and end it with some amazing memories. Get your tickets now!

Here’s a list of the ticket prices for your ready reference:

Early Bird GA – Female Stag 499/-

Early Bird VIP – Female Stag 799/-

Early Bird GA – Male Stag 799/-

Early Bird VIP – Male Stag 999/-

Early Bird GA – Couple pass 999/-

Early Bird VIP – Couple pass 1499/-

Phase 1 – Phase 1 GA – Male Stag 999/-

Phase 1 VIP – Male stag 1199/-

Phase 1 GA – Couple Pass 1199/-

Phase 1 VIP – Couple Pass 1699/-

Phase 2 – Phase 2 GA – Male Stag 1199/-

Phase 2 VIP – Male stag 1499/-

Phase 2 GA – Couple Pass 1499/-

Phase 2 VIP – Couple Pass 1999/-

Contact: Chizzale, Anjuna – Goa, Club Chizzale 073373 73734

Location: https://maps.app.goo.gl/XxN5aMMTLDV7W7Ln9

