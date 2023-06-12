Samira Habitats honoured with the Times Realty Award 2023 for their Vision & Contribution to the Development of Alibag at the Times Real Estate Conclave & Awards 2022-23

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 9: Samira Habitats, the leading real estate lifestyle development company, has been honoured with Special Recognition for their significant Contribution to the Development of Alibag at the prestigious Times Real Estate Conclave Awards 2022-23. The event was held recently at the TajMahal Palace Hotel, Mumbai and the award was conferred by Shri Deepak VasantKesarkar, Mumbai’s Guardian Minister & Cabinet Minister for Education and Marathi Language.

BrijeshLohana, Executive Director, and Sonali Rajput, Chief Operating Officer of Samira Habitats, received the coveted award on behalf of “the entire Samira Habitats team and family of happy Alibagkars, led by MD Samir A. Nerurkar.” This award is a testament to Samira Habitats’ deep commitment to the transformation and humungous upward valuation of Alibag’s real estate landscape.

Samira Habitats, under the visionary leadership of Founder and Managing Director, Samir A. Nerurkar, has actively invested in and collaborated with Alibag over the last two decades. The company commands a pivotal position in shaping a saturated Mumbai bayside living option! Samira’s Alibag! Curating, aggregating and creating sustainable, expanded, nature-loving modern living spaces for those who understand the value of #investinyourself.

Expressing his delight in receiving this esteemed recognition, Samir A. Nerurkar shared, “I am extremely pleased and honoured to receive this recognition from the Times Group. Alibag holds a special place in our hearts, and we have always been dedicated to its growth and progress. This award is a validation of our vision, hard work and dedication as team Samira Habitats. Each one of us and the ever-growing family of Samira clients, have made this possible. I am humbled, grateful to the Universe and proud of our team! The story has only begun! ”

The Times Real Estate Conclave & Awards is a prestigious event that recognizes and celebrates excellence in the real estate industry. It serves as a platform to acknowledge the outstanding contributions made by individuals and organizations towards the development and transformation of various regions across the country.

Samira Habitats’ remarkable achievements in Alibag have positioned them as one of the most respected and trusted real estate developers in the region. With a strong commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction, Samira Habitats continues to set new benchmarks in the industry.

